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7:44 PM Oct 8, 2026
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64 ° | 66 ° 0 mm 0% 5 Km/h 73% 1016 hPa 0 mm/h
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Montross Fall Festival Calls it Quits Amid Rain

The Montross Fall Festival Committee received an unpleasant reminder that almost anything can be planned for except the weather. The Montross Fall Festival closed down early as bitterly cold wind and rain rolled in shortly after the opening cere‑monies Despite the initial cloud cover, the morning started off warm and things looked optimistic. Vendors set…
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