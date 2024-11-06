October 8, 2026
Warsaw
7:44 PM Oct 8, 2026
clear sky
Hourly Forecast
Temperature
- Temperature
- Precipitation
- Rain Chance
8:00 PM
64 ° | 66 ° 0 mm 0% 5 Km/h 73% 1016 hPa 0 mm/h
Last updated: 7:35 PM
Obituaries
Featured Publications
News
King George Announces Amazon Data Center Agreement
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Last week, King George announced the county and Amazon Web Services reached a “mutual agreement” amid a legal battle stemming from the company’s data center development plans.
Arts & Entertainment
Montross Fall Festival Calls it Quits Amid Rain
The Montross Fall Festival Committee received an unpleasant reminder that almost anything can be planned for except the weather. The Montross Fall Festival closed down early as bitterly cold wind and rain rolled in shortly after the opening cere‑monies Despite the initial cloud cover, the morning started off warm and things looked optimistic. Vendors set…Continue Reading ›
Sports
WESTMORELAND EAGLES CLAIM HOMECOMING WIN
Last week saw the Westmoreland Eagles catch a win on Thursday night at their homecoming game in a 42–6 rout. This marks the Eagles’ first…Continue Reading ›
Lifestyle
Westmoreland Shows Support for National 4-H Week
Last Monday, the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors held a work session, during which a proclamation was made involving Wendy Herdman, the 4-H extension agent…Continue Reading ›