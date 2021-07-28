The drawing for the “Lockdown Lottery” took place on July 17 at the Heathsville Farmers Market. The winner of the $5000 grand prize was Gerald “Jay” Walker of Callao, VA.
The “Lockdown Lottery” was a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Northumberland Public Library. Three hundred tickets were sold at $100 each.
“Jay Walker has been a long-time supporter of the Northumberland Public Library,” noted Richard Becker, President of the Friends of the Northumberland Public Library. “It’s quite appropriate and gratifying that his ticket was picked for the Grand Prize.”
The winners of the six first prizes worth $500 each were: Susan Constable of Heathsville, David Chiles of Reedville, Nancy Sherwood of Heathsville, Georgina Kidd of Spotsylvania, Renee Gilbert of Reedville, and Jennifer Vanlandingham of Lottsburg. The Friends of the Northumberland Public Library wish to give a special thank you to Jennifer Vanlandingham, who donated her $500 prize money back to the Friends to further their fundraising efforts
The drawing took place at “The Philosophical Society / Ye Olde Book Shoppe” booth at the Heathsville Farmers Market. Northumberland County Supervisor Jim Long had the honor of drawing the winning tickets.
All proceeds after prizes benefit the Northumberland Public Library. The Friends of the Northumberland Public Library is an ad hoc fundraising organization comprising supporters of the Northumberland Public Library. The group’s goal is to raise money for the library that will fund special projects and programs outside the general budget.
“This reward confirms what I’ve always said over the years,” commented Jay Walker when he received his prize-winnings. “It pays to support the Library!”
The Northumberland Public Library is located at 7204 Northumberland Highway in Heathsville.
