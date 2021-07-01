June 24th marked the first time during Brian Barnes’ tenure as Lancaster’s planning and land use director that he requested and had the board of supervisors strip a property owner of a special exception and conditional use permit.
The county revoked Theodore Fisher & Sons’ conditional use permit to store inert demolition debris in its pit, and its special exception permit for stump, brush, and scrap wood chipping on the same property.
Barnes said he was pursing the action because Theodore Fisher & Sons has a history of violations. Some of them remain unaddressed. And if the property is sold the revocation removes ambiguity for the new owner about the activities allowed on the site.
Eric Fisher, grandson of the company’s founder, alleges Barnes is attempting to help Mal Ransone of Ransone’s Nursery and Maintenance get the Fisher property because it’s a source of white sand and has the necessary mining permit to pull it out of the ground.
A history of violations
The permit for debris storage issued in 1991 only allows inert waste, such as concrete, mortar, and bricks. The wood chipping permit, issued in 1993 when the county intended to make Theordore Fisher & Sons its official wood chipping contractor, expressly prohibits burning.
According to documents drafted by Barnes’ office, violations including unauthorized dumping and burning date back as far as 1995. The site was eventually cleaned up “to some degree” “but dumping returned when scrutiny went away.” Examples of items that have been dumped include plastic, appliances, fiberglass boats, and tires.
On May 9, 2019, Lancaster issued a solid waste violation for the property and ordered that the dumped material and solid waste be removed and the entire site, which consists of several parcels, be restored within 30 days.
Last month, starting on the 17th Lancaster County staff started receiving complaints about heavy smoke and noxious odors “chemical in nature” in the White Stone and Irvington area, according to Barnes. The next day the sheriff began receiving calls reporting smoke that caused poor visibility and upper respiratory distress. One of the complainants, who is reportedly a pilot, flew over the scene taking pictures showing the burning was coming from the site listed in the aforementioned May 9 violation notice. On May 19, after more complaints about breathing problems and black soot descending onto property, Lancaster staff got permission from adjacent property owners to see firsthand that the smoke was coming from the Fisher pit.
As a result, Barnes issued another solid waste violation on May 20, 2021 outlining what had happened over the prior three days. It also said that, to date, the company hadn’t taken any action on the violation notice from two years earlier. Therefore, Barnes said he was going to recommend the county revoke the demolition waste storage and wood chipping permits.
The county looked away as contractors dump
During the public hearing to revoke the permits, Fisher explained that his grandfather started the business in 1932. Since that time, much has gone into the pit including asbestos-tainted building materials from Kilmarnock High School, which the county allowed.
“But now everybody is hollering at me and I guess has amnesia,” he said.
No dumping has been done on the site in about 2 and a half years he told the supervisors. But prior to that “all the contractors” in the county were dumping in that pit, including Mal Ransone and his brother Randy Ransone.
According to Fisher, while Randy Ransone was mayor of the Town of Irvington, he dumped material from a gas station in the pit.
“One day, I was coming in[to the pit] with another man. Randy Ransone was coming in with a load of stuff. He thought I was one of the Division of Mining people and he tried to turn the truck around real fast…[when he realized it wasn’t the mining authority] he turned around and carried the load on in there…” explained Fisher. When he dumped it off it had an awful smell so Fisher asked what was in it, and was left with the belief that “it was some kind of oil and diesel fuel mixed.”
He said that’s what caused the extent of last month’s fire. Although he had previously tried to separate the materials Ransone dumped, the fire got over to them.
“Why didn’t Brian Barnes stop them then? Why did he let them keep on hauling?” Fisher asked, adding that he honestly didn’t know about all of the things that were dumped and what was and wasn’t allowed.
Drew Ransone said he didn’t know what Fisher was talking about, but the company doesn’t dump locally and they have dump tickets dating back years to show they were taking waste to authorized facilities. Mal denied dumping in the Fisher pit too and told the board of supervisors that he has his own dump site and they know where it is. Both men said Ransone’s Nursery used the pit but only to haul sand.
Ransone buying into the Fisher pit
Ransone has now purchased property adjoining the Fisher pit property, and after the fire, members of the Fisher family who share ownership of the business, agreed to sell him a portion of their pit. According to a letter they wrote to Barnes, the deal is expected to close on July 22.
Eric Fisher told the board that those family members, who live out of state, are elderly and are selling because Barnes sent letters “scaring them to death” and Ransone has been calling “terrorizing” them all because he wants a portion of pit so he can have mining permit, which he can’t otherwise get.
Fisher told the board Barnes has been working on Ransone’s side and now he understands why Barnes forbid him from repairing a pond in the pit that was blown out by a previous storm. According to him, although Barnes’ insisted the damage remain, the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy holds jurisdiction and demanded that the pond be repaired, which he has done to state specifications.
Unanimous decision
Although revoking these types of permits is a rare action, it’s one that the board voted on unanimously without any questions or discussion other than for Supervisor William Lee to tell Fisher a property owner is responsible for keeping his property clean and regulating what’s dumped on it.
Although the permits were revoked, the violations remain on the pit and will be attached to the parcel that Ransone is planning to buy. Ransone said he agreed to clean his portion and will give the county access to see that it’s done properly.
Supervisor Robert Westbrook said there’s no delineation between the parcels in the pit and he wants “at least” joint effort and cooperation from the new owner to clean up all of the dump sites along the line.
I’m having a survey done and I’m willing to clean up what I’m buying. I don’t feel the need to clean up somebody else’s problem, said Mal Ransone.
