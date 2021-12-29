The winter indoor track teams are composed of the following individuals; KJ Ball, Jay Bea, Grant Biddlecomb, Sadie Blake, James Blake, Mia Bundy, Kyle Dobbins, Darrah Downing, Lane Eubank, Mark Johnson, Quinton Jones, Brianna Lane, Cassidy lane, Layla Leo, Teagan Mullins, Sophia Sapanara, Camdin Sisk, and Trinity Smith.
The wrestling team has Dwayne Ball, Khy’Shawn Blue, Cesar Cabrel, Journey Croson, Dylan Davis, Lawrence George, Chris Harvey, Brock Martin, Kristian Mullins, Jesse Noel, Cason Rogers, Gavin Simpson, Caleb Timberlake and CJ Timberlake.
Killer basketball schedule
The 2021-2022 basketball team was late getting going due to an extended football season and will have to make up those lost games in the 2022 portion of the season. This means, not the normal two games a week, but some weeks with three games. That’s a killer of a schedule for the rest of this season, which begins the week school is back.