Because the football season crept over into practice time for winter sports, the Northumberland Indians will not get going until mid-December.
“Practice is going pretty good,” said head basketball coach Michael Stevenson, adding, “I am looking for a good year.”
The Indians’ varsity guys team is only returning three players, so that means a lot of new faces on both varsity and JV. Helping out with the guys this season will be Aaron Lewis, Darrel Smith and Troy Henderson with Tony Starks coaching the JV team.
Last week saw the introduction of the All Northern Neck District football team for 2021 and the Region A volleyball team.
On the All Region A voted from the Indians were seniors Julia Saville and Mackenzie Vanlandingham as second team selections. On the Northern Neck District football team, first team honors went to Cameron Seldon (Jr, 6’2”, 215 lbs.) at running back. Antoine Mills (Jr, 5’9”, 185 lbs.) was a first team pick as wide receiver on the offensive unit. First team picks on defense went to Bradley Viers (Sr, 6’0”, 185 lbs.) at linebacker and Mills at defensive back.
Second team picks went to Danzell Palmer (Sr, 6’1’, 185 lbs.) at quarterback, Viers on the offensive line, and Jaquan Norris (Sr, 5’9”, 195 lbs.) at defensive end.
All Academic selections were Keith Ball, Lawrence George, Judah Pierce, and Cameron Seldon.