Members of the 2022-2023 Wrestling Eagles are Isaiah Castellanos (12), Dylan Devine (12), Barry Ewell (12), Jason Hensarling (12), Azariah Moore (12), Mitchell Morgan (12), Matthew Benson (11), Jonah Mackall (11), Elijah Castellanos (10), James Fauntleroy, Jr. (10), Jordan Mackall (10), Austin Huffman (9), Kenneth Moore (9), Andrew Nicholas (9), Chayse Shawyer (9), Brian Yanez (9), Tyreese Barber (8), Remi Davis (8), Jayden Fauntleroy (8), and Aiden Hogg (8).
The regular wrestling season ended recently with the Westmoreland High School’s Wrestling Eagles participating in the King William Invitational meet.
Senior Isaiah Castellanos and junior Matt Benson both went 5-0 at the invitational. Castellanos finished his regular senior season with a perfect 14-0. After the tournament, the team voted senior Azariah Moore their most valuable wrestler for her tenacity and leadership; she went 4-1 at the tournament.
With a successful regular season behind them, the Eagles are focused on a busy post-season schedule. They are currently preparing for the District meets at Lancaster High, the Super Regionals at Cumberland High School, and the State Tournament at Roanoke and Salem Civic Center.
Assistant coach, Andrew Devine, exclaimed, “The team is starting to hit their stride just in time for post season wrestling.”
Head coach Spencer Sadler agreed. “No doubt, today was a culmination of all the hard work and dedication put in by our kids, and we are now seeing them actually wrestle in matches, as opposed to muscling through them or, in some cases, just surviving through them.”
This year’s season began November 8, and Sadler noted that it was the greatest turnout since 2018 when he began with the program. For the majority of the wrestlers, it was their first time ever being on the mat. The coaches spent their early training on teaching the fundamentals, like basic stances, movement, and the basic structure of a match. After mastering the basics, the training moved on to introducing moves, such as takedowns and pinning combinations.
As Sadler noted, “That is why we are so proud of the kids. First off, they hung in there with the sport. It is a grueling sport that wears on kids mentally, as well as physically. Many end up walking off the team before a big regular season ending tournaments. Secondly, they’ve grown so much as individuals and as a team. As coaches, we love seeing that development throughout the course of a season.”