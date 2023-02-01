eagles wrestling team

Members of the 2022-2023 Wrestling Eagles are Isaiah Castellanos (12), Dylan Devine (12), Barry Ewell (12), Jason Hensarling (12), Azariah Moore (12), Mitchell Morgan (12), Matthew Benson (11), Jonah Mackall (11), Elijah Castellanos (10), James Fauntleroy, Jr. (10), Jordan Mackall (10), Austin Huffman (9), Kenneth Moore (9), Andrew Nicholas (9), Chayse Shawyer (9), Brian Yanez (9), Tyreese Barber (8), Remi Davis (8), Jayden Fauntleroy (8), and Aiden Hogg (8).

The regular wrestling season ended recently with the Westmoreland High School’s Wrestling Eagles participating in the King William Invitational meet.

Senior Isaiah Castellanos and junior Matt Benson both went 5-0 at the invitational. Castellanos finished his regular senior season with a perfect 14-0. After the tournament, the team voted senior Azariah Moore their most valuable wrestler for her tenacity and leadership; she went 4-1 at the tournament.