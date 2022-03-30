It’s March, and that means basketball is in full swing from grade school to college and beyond. It’s also the last year that students will be within the halls of Washington & Lee High School, which will not be transferring its name over to the new building.
However, the school’s varsity basketball team made certain that things would end for the old building on a high note, as they tore their way through the competition this season, making it all the way to the state championships before finally being defeated by Auburn, ending the year with a staggering 18 wins to 8 losses. Westmoreland board chairman Darryl Fisher was among the first to heap praise upon the Eagles for getting as far as they did. “It’s a refreshing thing to see that even with the competitiveness that the schools on the neck have, that they rallied behind the team from this area,” he said at the board of supervisors meeting this month.
“One of the things we always want to do is try to encourage our young folks,” Fisher continued. “They’ve reached a couple of milestones in their lifetime, and I’d like to have the board draft a resolution congratulating both teams on their season and their endeavors this year. It may not have occurred to many that this will be the last Washington & Lee Eagles sports team that is recognized as such. Some folks will say ‘well they didn’t win,’ and I’d like to say, as a former ball player myself, that it’s a major feat just to get there and compete well. The scoreboard may have said they lost, but you and the entire team will always be winners. We should do anything we can to encourage these young folks as they go along, letting them know that their efforts have not been unnoticed.”
Fisher was not the only one that had praise to heap upon the team. The big round of congratulations took place at last week’s school board meeting when coach Nick Hall came before the school board along with the team.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry summed it up quite well, saying, “This has been quite a year for Westmoreland County. We spent a lot of time this past year just deliberating what the name of the new school would be, what the legacy of Washington & Lee High School would be. What I found so interesting as I watched these young people this year was that while some were deliberating on what the history would be, these kids set out to make history.
“First, our football team did an awesome job this year,” Dr. Perry continued. “They had an excellent year, but then our basketball team decided that they were going to surpass the football team, and they had an extremely exceptional year. I want to congratulate and thank them for making sure that W&L will not be forgotten, if not for no other reason than this basketball team and what they have done.”
“As Dr. Perry said, this year was nothing short of exceptional,” coach Hall stated. “You took a bunch of young men that have probably been family their whole life, and allowed me to be a part of their journey. We had the opportunity to accomplish something that hadn’t happened in 24 years. While we didn’t become state champions like we did back then, I think it’s a great accomplishment to put on their resume. We had seven to eight players that were all-academic.
“I also want to give a shout out to each and every one of our boosters and fans,” Hall concluded. “Miss Rich was one of the ones that continued to put on everything. Whether we won or lost, she had her hand in whatever we needed, she was always there. So we appreciate and wish to say ‘Thank you!’ to the entire Washington & Lee community and to the entire Northern Neck. Next year, we’re running back there! Thank you all for this moment, thank you all for this time, and may God bless you all.”
Rounding the praise train out was Montross Town Manager Patricia Lewis, who made remarks both at the board of supervisors meeting as well as the Montross Town Council.
“They didn’t win, but they fought hard,” she exhorted. “And it was great to see the level of support from the town, businesses, and residences. People were out in the streets as the team went by, and the stands at VCU were packed, not just with people from Westmoreland County but the entire Northern Neck. They did a fabulous job and represented Westmoreland County well.
The Washington & Lee High School Varsity Basketball team will be further honored by the Westmoreland Board of Supervisors at next month’s regular meeting on April 11 where a resolution in recognition of their accomplishment will be presented.