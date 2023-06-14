RHS Girls Tennis Team

“Third time’s a charm,” said coach Taylor Yeatman of the RHS Girls Tennis Team’s victory in this year’s finals. Coach Taylor Yeatman, Maggie Wonderling, Laney Williams, Mackenzie Ferguson, Haley Haydon, Layla Gaines, Virginia Trible, Sadie Packett, Averil Vaughn, and Coach Jamie.

(Not pictured: Ciera Mundie and Addison Vaughan)

 Photo: RCPS

The Rappahannock Girls Tennis Team won the state championship last Thursday at Virginia Tech.

Explaining the girls’ journey to victory, coach Taylor Yeatman gave credit to opponents met along the way noting that they faced some good teams. But they were not good enough to claim a win over the RHS tennis team who remained undefeated all season and clenched Regional Champions to qualify for state.