“Third time’s a charm,” said coach Taylor Yeatman of the RHS Girls Tennis Team’s victory in this year’s finals. Coach Taylor Yeatman, Maggie Wonderling, Laney Williams, Mackenzie Ferguson, Haley Haydon, Layla Gaines, Virginia Trible, Sadie Packett, Averil Vaughn, and Coach Jamie.
The Rappahannock Girls Tennis Team won the state championship last Thursday at Virginia Tech.
Explaining the girls’ journey to victory, coach Taylor Yeatman gave credit to opponents met along the way noting that they faced some good teams. But they were not good enough to claim a win over the RHS tennis team who remained undefeated all season and clenched Regional Champions to qualify for state.
In the state quarterfinals, RHS hosted Riverheads and won 5-0. Then, they traveled to Buffalo Gap for the semifinals. “That match kept the girls on their toes, but we still ended up on top with a 5-1 win to take us back to the championship match at Virginia Tech,” stated Yeatman.
“In the beginning of our championship match against George Wythe, we were falling short. Sadie Packett and Virginia Trible lost the first set. Maggie Wonderling won the first set, but lost her second set. In the second set, all of the girls got some fire in them. Maggie went into an amazing 10-point tiebreak after splitting sets to win her match,” Yeatman explained.
“On courts 4-6, Haley Haydon, Layla Gaines, and Laney Williams were battling their opponents. Laney was up a set. Layla and Haley were down a set. Haley and Laney went into an amazing 10-point tiebreak to tie the match score to 3 all. We ended up 3-3 after all singles, then went into doubles. We were winning all doubles and Virginia and Sadie got the very last point to snatch the State Championship Title,” Yeatman continued.
The results the girls got this season were not from overnight success, but rather the pay off from them working together for 3 years. According to Yeatman, “their determination, chemistry, grit, and passion for this sport is unreal.”
This was our third time going to the finals, and we finally became State Champions, the coach said. “They remained undefeated the entire season. I cannot wait to see what this team will continue to be in the future, this is only the beginning for Girl’s Tennis.”
