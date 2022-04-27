Northumberland County and the rest of the Lower Northern Neck are well known for some of the best open water access on the Eastern Seaboard.
Virginia’s Middle Bay Region has the benefit of several tidal tributaries that include marinas and boat launch locales, just minutes from their confluence with the Chesapeake Bay. Principal among these is the Potomac, Little and Great Wicomico rivers, and the Rappahannock River. These waters not only provide quick access to the Chesapeake, but they are in themselves prime locations for boating, fishing, and water sports.
On weather friendly days, it’s not difficult to spread out and find water space on the lower Northern Neck’s Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. While open-water boating and the stunning views that the Middle Bay area provides are a value in itself, there are some upstream tidal reaches that beckon those with smaller boats and a yearning to paddle across some skinny waters.
The Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers have numerous tributaries that beckon the kayaker or small boat enthusiasts. Some are surprisingly close to where these larger rivers meet the bay, while others are a few miles upstream.
Tidal rivers like the Great and Little Wicomico take on a different but enjoyable identity once you leave the wider tidal reaches. As they meander and narrow into twists and turns, you can find numerous small creeks, tidal guts, and small coves. These upper tributary backwaters are often accessible for kayaks, canoes and even small flat-bottom aluminum boats. The quiet less-visited reaches of these tidal waters often have birds and wildlife, including nesting bald eagles. Many make a perfect setting for just taking in some of the best Tidewater nature you will ever see, and much of it is not accessible unless you have a small craft like a kayak or canoe.
One of the easiest ways to access the tidal backwaters of the Chesapeake Bay’s tributaries is via the same marina or private dock where larger boats are located. Those settings that have safe accessibility for launching kayaks, and other small craft can provide the best option available.
Another approach that is growing in popularity is to use public boat launches with features that support launching small cartop craft like kayaks. These may be located with a purpose to provide access to small shallow water tributaries that larger deep draft boats seldom use or cannot access.
Privately owned marinas may also provide launching ramps that include access for kayaks and other cartop boats. To plan a small boat trip from a specific marina, it’s best to contact them first and ask what their ramp or launch facilities are like for small boats.
The close proximity the Northern Neck has to the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries often draws us to the access of local tidal waters. Along with that, an attractive option includes several nice inland water surprises that are sometimes just as close or even more accessible for small boats. One favored inland waterway that we like to visit is Gardy’s Millpond, which borders the Northumberland-Westmoreland County line.
For the freshwater angler, places like Gardy’s Millpond are a nearby location where you can fine tune your angling skills for largemouth bass and pickerel. This location and others like it are also wonderful places to introduce youngsters to hook-and-line fishing for sunfish and crappie.
Freshwater fishing licenses may be required for these kinds of waters. Some inland waterways and impoundments have a use permit requirement but having a valid fishing or hunting license or a current boat registration permit may replace the need for a use permit.