In 2018-2019, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) adopted a policy requiring players who use racial slurs to be ejected immediately and serve a one-game suspension. Unfortunately, that penalty has not curbed the behavior, Dr. John “Billy” Haun revealed.
“We continue to have ejections for this type of behavior. In addition, we have experienced an increase in the number of incidents involving accusations of spitting on other players and the use of racial terms during competition. These types of situations affect our players and school communities in many ways,” he wrote in an announcement addressing insensitive expressions.
"As school populations and sports teams are becoming increasingly diverse, there is no place for the type of behavior and racial language we’ve seen in the incidents in VHSL contests. No students or players should have to experience this type of action, hate speech, racial slurs, or any other type of insensitive expression. All are unacceptable," he continued.
Taking action
In April 2021, a VHSL Sportsmanship Committee heard a case involving accusations of racial expressions used by players in a football game. In its final determination, the Sportsmanship Committee recommended the VHSL review data relative to incidents involving race and review the VHSL Handbook regarding cultural diversity and VHSL expectations.
The VHSL created an Ad Hoc Committee to provide specific recommendations for the VHSL regarding policy and procedures on Cultural Awareness/Competence and Racism.
The Ad Hoc Committee, VHSL, and Executive Committee took the following actions:
• The VHSL engaged with VDOE’s equity team to offer a webinar titled What’s Culture Got to Do With It?: Cultural Competence in Athletics on June 3. The webinar is now on the Virginia Department of Education’s YouTube Channel, and Virginia is for Learners website.
• The VHSL will be working with officials associations and our Coaches Education Program to develop a mechanism for ongoing training relative to cultural diversity and equity. For the current year, officials must complete the NFHS Implicit Bias course.
• Once the Virginia Board of Education releases relevant guidance, the VHSL will develop a course required for all high school coaches, not just licensed teachers.
• In August, VHSL staff worked with Dr. Tomika Ferguson to develop a three-session mini-course “Culturally Responsive Leadership in High School Sports.” The three-sessions were 1) Recognition and Identity, 2) Inclusive Environments and Practices, and 3) Culturally Responsive Policies and Organizations.
• VHSL conducts area meetings to review key policies and clarify the responsibilities of administrators and coaches. Attendance is mandatory for all member schools. During this year’s Area Meetings held in July and August, VHSL staff addressed the issue of racial slurs and hate speech being used during competitions and shared the work being done by the Equity and Diversity Ad Hoc Committee.
• In early September, VHSL staff met with Central Office Administrators and a football commissioner from Northern Virginia to develop a Racial Response Protocol for Games template.
• In early October, the VHSL staff hosted a webinar open to all school divisions to share work and ideas being done within school divisions to address culture awareness and equity issues.
• At the October 14 Membership Meeting, Dr. Tomika Ferguson presented information and led a discussion on “Strategies for Change” with athletic directors and principals. In this discussion, Dr. Ferguson addressed appropriate knowledge, readiness and culture, and prioritization.
• The Ad Hoc Committee proposed legislation to the executive committee. All three proposals, covering topics, such as school regulations and penalties, were approved as emergency legislation and are in VHSL.
“We clearly understand every person and school division is not at the same place on addressing and working with cultural diversity, hate speech, and unacceptable racial expressions. This will be uncomfortable work for some. Still, we need everyone to engage in making a difference and stopping this behavior,” said Haun.