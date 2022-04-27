It was a big week for the Rappahannock Raiders softball team with two wins and a top-of-the-district standing. The guys tangled with the Northumberland Indians in their only game, losing in one of the best games played recently in local high school baseball.
The Raider soccer team, riddled by injuries, split their two games over the week’s play.
On the baseball field, two of the top teams in the Northern Neck District tied up in a one-run victory for the visiting Indians of Northumberland. Both teams sent their best pitchers to the mound. For the Raiders, it was Wyatt Bunch, and for the Indians, it was Chase Fisher.
The Indians parlayed a walk, a sacrifice and a single for the only score of the game in the sixth inning. Bunch controlled the Indians for most of the game, striking out 15 while allowing only two hits and walking just two. Zach Smith had two hits for the Raiders.
The Lady Raiders softball team took two five-inning games in last week’s play to climb into the Northern Neck District’s lead. Mackenzie Cauthorn kept the Indian batters off base by striking out 11, including the first nine she faced. On the offensive side, the Raiders conducted a base stealing clinic as well as hitting the ball well in the game.
Candace Slaw went two for two at the plate with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs, and three stolen bases. Dameron went two for two with a double. Ellie Christopher went two for three with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Perhaps at no time this season has the “slaughter rule” been more appropriate than the Raiders’ 25-2 win at their game on Friday. Dameron was on the mound, striking out six, walking two while allowing just five hits.
Injuries this season have been devastating to the Raiders’ soccer squad. The defending state 1A champions have their backs against the wall in the powerful Northern Neck District. They lost a 2-1 game to an undefeated W&L in what coach Jordan Clary described as “a good game, a close one.”
Erik Castillo had the goal for the Raiders. In the Northumberland contest, it was Castillo again with a “hat trick,” three goals to lead the Raiders to a 3-2 win over the Indians.
“He is quick,” said coach Clary. Goaltender Ethan Douglas saved the win on a second-half block of a penalty kick.