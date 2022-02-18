With just a week left in the regular season, the Rappahannock Lady Raiders are pushing to step into the top of the Region 1A brackets. That would give them home court advantage for at least the first game. For the guys, long thought to be out of regional championship play, this week’s play could give them a berth in the play set to begin the week of February 21st.
For the guys, their last week’s play did not begin too promising, losing to Lancaster 71-37. Mark Delano and Demetrius Parker both hit for double figures in the game played on Monday. But the guys bounced back with a 74-53 win over King & Queen. Showing their balanced scoring attack, Jack Dooley had the hot hand, scoring 16.
The Raider guys finished off their week’s play with a 61-18 blowout of Colonial Beach on Friday. Dooley scored 19.
“We jumped on them early,” said Rappahannock coach Jonas Ankram. “And they never recovered,” he added. “We played hard.”
The two wins set the scene. With that all important regional berth on the line, the Raiders and their opponents will be playing hard for the opportunity.
On the ladies side, a regional playoff berth has already been assured. Only the final place with the chance to host a first round contest is still up for grabs.
In last week’s play, the Lady Raiders picked up two more wins to keep their hopes alive for that first round home game. On Monday, they topped Lancaster at the Warsaw gym, 60-39. But the final score is not indicative of how the game went.
“We were leading by only seven at halftime,” said Rappahannock coach Ellen Gaines. “We pulled away (in the second half) with a full court press.”
Candace Slaw continues to be the district’s leader hitting with 28 points in the Lancaster game. She was joined in double figures by Layla Gaines with 15 and Elizabeth Dameron with 10.
On Wednesday, at K&Q, the ladies in red and white came home with a 48-35 win. But, again the final score was not indicative of the game’s beginning. Coach Gaines explained, “We got off to a slow start.”
That found the Lady Raiders down 16-9 by the first quarter’s end. But they picked it up and took a 28-22 scoring edge by halftime. Slaw hit for a game high of 28 with Dameron scoring 10.
Next week will be a tough one for the Lady Raiders with an opportunity to get a first round regional game at home.