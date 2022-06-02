Rappahannock High School advanced five teams to the Region 1A East playoffs this past week. The guys’ baseball team was seeded first in the region with the Lady Raiders’ softball team right behind with a second seed. Both teams won their opening regional playoff games, as did the soccer team.
The Rappahannock guys’ track teams took 6th and the ladies placed 9th the Region 1A track and field championships at Charles City County High School on Thursday.
The Northern Neck District (NND) again is proving how tough they are in baseball. The Raiders had only one hit in their 3-1 win over a “good” Colonial Beach team. Wyatt Bunch opened on the mound, pitched six innings with 12 strikeouts, and allowed just three hits. Slade Keyser came on in relief with two strikeouts. The Raiders scored two in the bottom of the 6th using walks and stolen bases to get their runs. They face another NND foe in Essex early this week.
The Lady Raiders softball team also recorded a win over Colonial Beach, 10-0, to advance to the Region 1A East semifinals early this week. But they won in a more thorough fashion than their male counterparts.
Senior Mackenzie Cauthorn was on the mound. She pitched five innings, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out 10. She aided her cause by going two for three at the plate, including two home runs and three RBIs. Three Raider hits in the second inning, including singles by Madison Syster, {FIND NAME} Dameron and Candace Slaw, with a few walks scored four runs.
One of Cauthorn’s home runs came in the third, a lone shot. In the fourth, Kahler Goodman doubled, Kelsie Rogers singled and Norah Brann walked to load the bases. Goodman scored on a passed ball and Cauthorn unloaded the bases with a home run. Syster and Dameron doubled in the same outbreak.
The Lady Raiders face Mathews on Tuesday, and their fans will also be watching the Lancaster-Chincoteague game. If the Lady Ponies win, it will mean a long bus ride on Thursday.
The Raiders guys’ soccer also got a first round region win with a 5-0 shutout of West Point. The Raiders will be playing early this week in the region’s second round.