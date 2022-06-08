Never, in 52 years of writing high school sports can I remember one school winning three regional titles in one season. But Rappahannock Raiders did that last week taking the Region 1A East championship in guy’s baseball, ladies softball and soccer. That’s pretty amazing but that’s what the Raiders did last week. And then they held their graduation this past Saturday. What a week!!
Beginning the Region 1A playoffs, the baseball team was seeded 1st, the softball team 2nd and the soccer team 4th. By week’s end, they had collected all three Region 1A East titles.
The Rappahannock guy’s soccer team is the defending Group 1A state champion. But a repeat for the 2022 season looked highly unlikely as injuries seriously depleted the team. After an opening win two weeks ago over Northumberland, Thursday, the Raiders faced a strong West Point team beating them 5-1.
Erik Castillo scored three goals for a hat trick. Also scoring were Juan Dominguez and Brian Lopez. Jerry Fisher had three assists.
This past week, the Raiders traveled to number one seed, undefeated W&L. They came back to Warsaw with a 4-2 win. This time it was Fisher with the three goal hat trick and Castillo also scored a goal.
Northampton also won, beating an undefeated Middlesex team. On Thursday, Rappahannock edged Northampton, 1-0 to take the Region 1A East crown. Fisher scored the goal with Raider goaltender Ethan Douglas recording the shut out. For Rappahannock, the win marked the third Region 1A title in a row and their fourth in five seasons. The Raiders will open state play at home on Tuesday against Region 1B runner-up the Galileo Magnet School in an early game.
The Raider guys’ baseball team made it a season-long habit of one-run ball games often coming from behind to snatch victory from the jaws of death. The cardiac Raiders were at it for most of the regional play up until the finals Thursday.
On Tuesday, it was nail biting time in a 2-1 win over a strong Essex squad. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Raiders plated a run on a Jack Dooly triple and a sac fly. Essex tied it up in the sixth. But the Raiders responded in the bottom of the same inning with a run on a Slade Keyser hit.
On to the final game, it was Lancaster who had topped Middlesex earlier as their guest. Slade Keyser took the mound and was ably backed up by the tight Raider defense. Keyser pitched the entire game, striking out 12 and giving up only four hits. The Raiders got things going in the bottom of the second on singles by Keyser and Zachary Smith and a two bases error. They added one in the third and two more in the fourth on a Xavier Rich double, scoring on a wild pitch and Blake Kleinschmidt run. They completed their scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Beck scored on a Bunch single. Lancaster scored in the top of the seventh.
The Lady Raiders made things look pretty easy for most of the regular season and the regional playoffs, but for their championship game at Chincoteague, they borrowed from the cardiac guys play. On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders topped Mathews here, 10-4. Mackenzie Cauthorn pitched a no-hit game with 10 strikeouts but giving up six walks. The Raiders committed one error, had 14 hits but left seven runners stranded.
On Thursday at the top seeded Chincoteague Lady Ponies, the Raiders had to go into an extra inning to come home with a 5-4 win. Both teams played very well from the third inning on after shaky starts. The two teams scored two runs in the first inning and both got two more in the second for a 4-4 tie at the point.
In the top of the eighth inning, Madison Syster reached first on an error and moved to second on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Kahler Goodman, who has had a hot bat for much of the playoffs, singled to score Syster. In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Ponies went down 1, 2, 3 with a strikeout, groundout and strikeout.