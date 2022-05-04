It was a slow week on the ball diamonds with both the guys and gals getting wins in their respective games. The soccer team, still struggling with injuries, lost their one outing, and the track teams got in a tune-up meet at Northumberland.
Baseball
In the district race, the Raider guys “kept pace,” according to coach Jim Bieger.
The Northern Neck District has long been known for its baseball play with several schools not only in this race for the state title but also winning a title for the Neck. But this season appears to be one of the most balanced and tightest in recent memory. Anyone of four teams could challenge not only for the district crown but also that of the Region 1A title and a shot at the state championship.
The guys took a hard fought battle from Lancaster. Wyatt Bunch was on the mound going five innings and giving up three hits while striking out five. Cohen Keyser pitched two innings of no-hit ball. But the big play came from their mate, catcher Jonah Patton, who threw out a Lancaster base-stealer in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
Keyser also added two hits and two RBIs. Remington Barrack had two stolen bases. As if to prove the comments above on the district’s strength, coach Jim Bieger stated, “It was a tough ball game. Every one of them is tough.”
The Rappahannock ladies kept their district slate clean with a late scoring splurge to take a 10-0 victory at Lancaster the same day.
Mackenzie Cauthorn went the distance on the mound for the Raiders, allowing one hit, giving up seven walks while striking out 16. In the fifth inning, with two outs, Madison Baughan reached on an error. Candace Slaw singled and Norah Brann doubled to drive in two runs.
In the sixth, Kahler Goodman blasted a two-run home run. In the seventh, the Rappahannock ladies plated five more runs on an error as well as some walks and doubles by Slaw, Cauthorn and Elizabeth Dameron. The latter got three RBIs.
Track
The guys and gals track teams at Rappahannock continue to prep for the Northern Neck District and Region 1A championships coming up later this month.
At Northumberland in last week’s meet, the Raider guys took third with 64 points. The meet featured teams from King & Queen, Lancaster, Northumberland, Rappahannock and St. Margaret’s. Taking first for the guys was Wes Dunn in the 3200 meters and the 4 x 800 relay team of Fredrick Dunn, Wes Dunn, Daniel Sydnor and Tyshawn Tate.
Seconds went to G’avoni Croxton on the 110 high hurdles, Christian Hirning in the 300-meter hurdles, and Sydnor in both the 400 meters and high jump. Frederick Dunn took third in the 1600 as did William Hochin IV in the 110 hurdles and Jackie Kelly in the 300 hurdles.
JaLynn Santos took fourth in the 100-meter dash. Tamon Bryant took a fifth in the long jump as did Trinard Lee in the shot put. The track teams are set for meets Thursday at Middlesex and Saturday at West Point.