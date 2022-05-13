Last week’s weather wasn’t the best for outside activity, particularly sports. But the Rappahannock Raider ball teams, including both gals’ softball and guys’ baseball on the varsity level, got two big wins to keep pace in the competitive Northern Neck District.
Last week’s rain pretty much put a damper on everything else.
Guys’ baseball
The guys’ varsity team shut out W&L Tuesday on their home field, 16-0. On Thursday, they topped a surging Essex team, 6-5 in eight innings.
Tuesday’s slugfest saw three Raider hurlers shutdown the W&L Eagles’ batters. Jack Dooley opened, giving way to Blake Kleinschmidt, who in turn was replaced by Josh Thomas. The three combine for a four-hit shutout in the five-inning contest.
On the offensive side, the Raider bats were booming. Blake Keyser scored three runs on two hits. When the Raider batters weren’t swatting the ball hard, they took advantage of some W&L walks to keep things moving on the base paths.
Bladen Williams had a bases-loaded triple. Dooley and Wyatt Bunch both had two hits. Landon Scheffein scored four times and included a two-run home run. Ethan Beck scored three runs on his two hits and a walk. He was also credited with three RBIs. Kleinschmidt also did some damage from the plate with two RBIs.
Thursday was a different story when a revamped Essex team came to visit. The Trojans were last year’s Virginia Group 1A’s runner-up but lost some of their power to graduation. Realizing their potential, Raider’s coach Jim Bieger brought in his ace pitcher Wyatt Bunch to close the game with seven strikeouts and just two hits in four and two thirds innings.
Bieger stated what has been known across the state, “Every game is tough in the Neck.”
Both Keyer and Ben Lewis had two hits. Zachary Smith had a walk-off single to score the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Ladies softball
The Lady Raiders’ softball team took it up a notch this past week with two lopsided victories--a 31-0 beat down at W&L and an 11-0 shout out against Essex.
With the 31-0 game, the Rappahannock ladies were continuing undefeated in the Northern Neck District as they amassed 23 hits in the five-inning game, taking advantage of some W&L walks and errors.
Claire Dameron was on the mound for Rappahannock, allowing no walks, three hits and striking out six. Ashley Vaughn went four-for-four from the plate, scoring six runs and having two RBIs. Madison Syster was four-for-six with two RBIs and scoring three runs. Kahler Goodman went two-for-four with a home run.
The Rappahannock ladies did little to let up off the gas against Essex in a six-inning game. Their ace pitcher, Mackensie Cauthorn was on the mound and got 16 strikeouts from the 19 batters she faced. She allowed just one hit. Both Syster and Candace Slaw went three-for-four from the plate. Syster scored a run while Slaw had a double and two RBIs. Norah Brann went four-for-four with three RBIs and scored twice. Goodman was two for four with a double and a two-run homerun. Her homerun was her third in the last three games, and it came in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Raider coach Ellen Gaines said at this point of Region 1A play, the Raiders are in second place behind Chincoteague and will host at least the opening game of region play.