The Northumberland Boys soccer team has had a difficult time this season with the weather. They have a hard schedule with back to back games coming up this week.
On June 2nd, the Northumberland Lady Indians soccer team hosted Essex. Even though the game was called early due to lightning, the Indians pulled off an impressive 12 to 0 win. This win marked the end of the Northern Neck district games with the Indians beating W & L 3 to 0 and Essex 2 to 0, with a combined total of 40 goals in those five games. Grace Sisson started the game off by scoring in the first minute and half. This was her first of three goals (known as a hat trick) and an assist. Layla Leo led the offense with four goals (a hat trick+) and an assist. Finishing out the hat tricks for the evening was Abby Jennings with three goals and an assist. Emily Rice had one goal and one assist and Camdin Sisk had one goal. One assist with goals went to both Liz Ryard and Sadie Blake. Rachel Rice played strong with three shots to the goal. The Lady Indians also had an amazing night defensively; holding the Lady Trojans to five shots and one offensive corner for the entire game. Goalie Cristal Acosta had a shutout for the night. Sadie Blake with five takeaways and Layla Leo with four. The Indians are currently 6-1 in the regular season play. They travel to Middlesex and then host them at home this week for makeup games to conclude their regular season. The Indians are in second place behind West Point and look forward to Regional playoffs to begin June 14th.
Northumberland Track and Field teams had a busy and successful week with all athletes qualifying for Regionals. The boys finished first place in Districts and the girls in second with a number of personal records (PR) from each team. The boys finished as follows: Hawthorne Blackwell placed third in the 3200m; Grant Biddlecomb first in the 400 and third in the 300; Jay Bea placed first in shot put and second in discus (PR); Tremoni Rice placed second in shot put and third in discus (PR); Bobby Clarke placed third in shot put (PR); Cam Seldon placed first in the 100, 200 and 4x400 relay (PR); Quinton Jones placed third in 300mH (PR) and first in the 4x400 (PR); Kyle Dobyns placed first in the 300mH, fourth in the 400 (PR), third in the long jump, and third in the high jump; Terrell Howard placed fourth in the 100 (PR); and the 4x100 relay team of Anthony Gregory Jr, Bobby Clarke, Jay Bea, and Terrell Howard placed third.
The girls were equally successful with the following placements: Sophia Saparana placed fourth in 800 and first in 4x400 relay (PR); Kiara Morris placed third in 400 second in 200 (PR), and first in 4x400 relay (PR); Camdin Sisk placed second in 1600, second in 800 ,and first in 4x400 relay (PR); Mia Bundy placed fourth in the 100 (PR); Trinity Smith placed first in the 4x400 relay (PR); and Cassidy Lane placed first in discus and shot put (both PR).
The boys and girls won 4x400 meter relays and our boy throwers brought home 1st, 2nd and 3rd in shot put. Great job to all of our athletes.
A special note this week goes to Ashley Burgess. Ashley leaves our team this week with a special purpose. She leaves to begin basic training with the United States Army. Ashley leaves in first place in the District, third place in the Region, and fourth place in the state. Go Ashley! Go Army! We are proud of you.
Northumberland baseball and softball teams will be busy this week with Middlesex and a makeup game with W&L that was called due to weather.