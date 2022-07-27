Cam Seldon, a rising senior at Northumberland High School, has committed to the University of Tennessee football program. As a player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Seldon, of Browns Store, will face off in nationally televised games against teams like Alabama, Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss.
Analysts had trouble predicting where Seldon, 17, would end up because so many NCAA Division I teams were after him, including UVA, Penn State, and Maryland. Seldon said he wasn’t very familiar with Tennessee’s team until the coaches started recruiting him, but after watching a few Volunteer games, he quickly became impressed with the team’s offense. That was crucial because he already knew he would likely play as a receiver or a running back.
The experience of meeting the coaches in person and seeing the program’s resources also played a large role in Seldon’s decision.
“I knew when I left my official visit there it was going to take a lot to beat them out,” Seldon said.
According to Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports recruiting analyst, Seldon stands at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. His strength, size, and speed have helped him find success in multiple sports, including basketball and track & field. Seldon even holds the high school record in the 100-meter sprint—10.74 seconds. This speed will no doubt serve him throughout his upcoming college football career.
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was fortunate to snap Seldon up, especially considering that the young athlete is ranked as Virginia’s No. 2 prospect for the class of 2023. He was also particularly sought after because he is considered a 4-star recruit, meaning he will most likely play as a starter his freshman year.
“When I told Coach Heupel I was coming, I don’t really know how to explain his reaction,” Seldon said. “He was really excited.”
Aaron Lewis, who coaches Northumberland High School’s football team, lauded Seldon for his drive, character, and intelligence.
“They will be getting a great young man, a great athlete, a great student, a great leader.”
According to Lewis, Seldon is such a dedicated student that he was reluctant to leave class early when CBS 6 News came to interview him.
Seldon remains down-to-earth despite all the praise he’s received from his community.
“It’s great knowing that I have the decision behind me and I can really focus on my last year of high school.”