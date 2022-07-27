cam

With his college football decision made, Cam Seldon can now focus on being a senior.

Photo: On3.com

Cam Seldon, a rising senior at Northumberland High School, has committed to the University of Tennessee football program. As a player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Seldon, of Browns Store, will face off in nationally televised games against teams like Alabama, Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss.

Analysts had trouble predicting where Seldon, 17, would end up because so many NCAA Division I teams were after him, including UVA, Penn State, and Maryland. Seldon said he wasn’t very familiar with Tennessee’s team until the coaches started recruiting him, but after watching a few Volunteer games, he quickly became impressed with the team’s offense. That was crucial because he already knew he would likely play as a receiver or a running back.