It was a big week for the guys’ baseball team with two wins to keep their record clean in the Northern Neck District race.
The guys’ soccer team got a big win and a strong showing against Rappahannock over this past week.
The gals’ softball team went one and one in very tough Northern Neck play over the week.
Guys’ baseball
Definitely the biggest news of all in Northumberland sports was the guys’ varsity baseball team with two shut outs to keep the district record clean and stake a claim as the district leader. And what a week it was with two shut out wins in one of the state of Virginia’s toughest baseball districts.
On Tuesday, here, it was a 3-0 win over a tough W&L team. On Thursday, at Rappahannock it was a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in one of the tightest and best games for any season.
Tuesday, coach Mike Baker sent C.J. Timberlake to the mound to start the game. He pitched six innings with Chase Fisher coming on the final inning. Timberlake struck out six in “a very efficient game. He pitched well,” according to Coach Baker. The Indians backed him up with a run in the second and two in the third. Brock Martin had a triple and Williams a double.
Baker’s only concern, “We left too many on base.”
Thursday’s contest pitted two of Region 1A’s best pitchers, the Indian’s Chase Fisher and Rappahannock’s Wyatt Bunch. No one could mount an offensive threat until the top of the sixth.
The Indians sent the top of the batting order to the plate. Luke Swann fought off the Raider pitcher to eventually draw a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Nash Wither sent Swann to second. He scored the game’s only run on a single by Fisher and went two for three in the game, the Indians’ only hits in the game.
“We were fortunate to begin that inning with the top of the order,” said Baker. He again complimented the play of the Indians’ outfield. Fisher was the winning pitcher, striking out eight, scattering three hits and giving up no walks.
The JV guy’s baseball team lost 8-4 at Rappahannock to make their season record 2-4.
Ladies softball
The Lady Indians softball team earned a split in last week’s play. A Tuesday win at home against W&L, 14-2, in a five-inning contest was followed by a loss at Rappahannock to the district’s leading team, 10-0.
Bailey Lewis was on the mound, getting the win, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. The Indians’ fielding in the game was flawless, committing no errors.
From the plate, Channing Reynolds went three for three with a triple and three runs scored. Layton Saunders went two for three, also with a triple and three runs scored. The Indians scored four in the first, three in the second and seven in the third when 13 players went to the plate.
Things were not as smooth against the district’s best team, Rappahannock, on their home field on Thursday. The district’s top pitcher, Mackenzie Cauthorn kept the Indian batters off stride for the game.
Soccer team gets a win
The Northumberland guys’ soccer team got the first win here against a strong West Point team, 3-1, but lost to a strong Rappahannock squad later in the week, 3-2.
Coach Caleb Smith was delighted with his team’s play over the past week. “The kids did much better. They managed to put it together these last two games,” he said.
Against West Point, Kyle Dobyns scored their first goal on an assist by Diego Diaz-Zamora. Then, Martin Smith booted one home on a free kick and the third score came on a Katrel Jones corner kick with an assist from Smith. Coach Smith explained, “We realized we had to refocus.”
Rappahannock, last year’s defending Virginia 1A state champions, have been hurt by injuries but are still a very dangerous opponent. They scored first to take an early lead. But the Indians did not fold, coming back with two scores of their own.
Tom Neale got his first varsity goal on an assist from Martin Smith. Jones scored the Indians’ other goal with an assist from Diaz-Zamora. “Some of the best soccer I have ever seen in my coaching career,” commented coach Smith.
The Indians are in a fight to claim the region’s last play off slot.