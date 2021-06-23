The Northumberland girls’ soccer team had an outstanding season, even though it was shortened. They finished regular season play 7-1, winning the Northern Neck district. The Lady Indians hosted Northampton on Wednesday and the Jackets came to play. Northampton walked away with a 2-1 win and Northumberland’s playoff hopes.
The Indians only had two players with varsity experience heading into this season and five to six freshman. The ladies fought through a season off due to Covid; and the heat and rain of this year. Camdin Sisk led the defense in takeaways with Sadie Blake right behind. Layla Leo had an amazing season with 25 goals and five hat tricks. Abby Jennings scored nine goals and Graci Sisson eight.
The Northumberland Track and Field teams also had an exciting week. They traveled to States and brought home a state champion and three all-state finishes.
Cam Seldon won the 200 meter dash and placed second in the 100 meter dash. Grant Biddlecomb placed seventh in the 400 meter dash. Jay Bea had a PR in the shot put and finished 12th, Key Morris finished 12th in the 400 meter dash, Camdin Sisk finished 9th in the mile, Cam Seldon finished 10th in the high jump, Cassidy Lane finished 14th in the shot put and discus, the girls’ 4x4 meter relay finished 13th, and the boys’ 4x4 meter relay finished 15th.
Northumberland sports roundup
The Lady Indians soccer team met with Middlesex twice in recent weeks; once away and once at home, and dominated both games. On Monday, June 7th, with temperatures over 100 degrees, they traveled to Middlesex for a 6 to 3 win. Grace Sisson scored the first within the first four minutes, with Layla Leo following with the next two. By halftime, the Indians led 3 to 0. Middlesex scored in the second half, followed by three more goals by Layla Leo. The heat played against both teams, but the girls pushed through it. The Indians controlled the game with the ball at the Chargers’ end 85 % of the time. Stand out players were Layla Leo with five goals (hat trick+) and 19 shots, Abby Jennings with 11 shots, Liz Ryard with four shots, and Emily Rice and Rachel Rice with three shots each. The defense held their own throughout the game with the help of Sadie Blake, Darrah Downing, Liz Ryard, and Jasmine Mena.
Wednesday, June 9th, the Indians hosted Middlesex for a makeup game. Even though the game ended after 28 minutes and does not count at a win or a loss, the Indians were ahead 2 to 0. The lady Indians dominated as they did on Monday, not allowing the Chargers any shots and only three times with the ball on the Indians end. Goalie Cristal Acosta never had to even touch the ball. Layla Leo finished with 6 shots and two goals, both assisted by Emily Rice. Abby Jennings, Liz Ryard, and Emily Rice also all had two shots. Sadie Blake, in the stopper position, did a fantastic job of turning back the Chargers offense with the help of Ana Rubio, Keyaira Ball, and Jasmine Mena.
The Lady Indians finish the season 7-1 and in second place in the region, ensuring them a bye in the first round of games.
The Northumberland track and field team traveled to regionals last week with a full team. They had 14 athletes advancing to the state meet. The boys 4 x400 meter relay consisting of Grant Biddlecomb, Kyle Dobyns, Cameron Seldon, and Quinton Jones with a time of 3:49.18, came home as Regional champs. Not to be shown up, the girls 4x400 relay team of Sophia Sapanara, Trinity Smith, Camdin Sisk, and Kiara Morris, running a personal best, with a time of 4:50.22 also brought home the gold. Cameron Seldon added to his first place finishes with the 100 meter, the 200 meter, and a tie for first in the high jump (PR of 5’10). Also advancing to state for the girls are Cassidy Lane with third in discus and fourth in shot put and Camdin Sisk with second in the mile and third in the 800. Mia Bundy will travel to state as an alternate for the relay team. The boys team also have several advancing to state with Jay Bea placing third in the shot put; Grant Biddlecomb as the region runner up in the 400 meter dash; and the 4x400 relay team of Kyle Dobyns, Anthony Gregory Jr, Jay Bea, and Terrell Howard finishing in third. Bobby Clarke will travel as an alternate.
Only the top four athletes advance to state; however, we had a number of close fifth place finishers. Kyle Dobyns in the 400 meter, Cameron Seldon in the long jump, Sophia Sapanara in the 800 meter dash, Tremoni Rice in the discus, and Quinton Jones in the 300 meter hurdles. Seventh place finishers were Grant Biddlecomb in the 200 meter dash and Jay Bea in discus. Eighth place finishes were Mia Bundy 1600 meter, Tremoni Rice in shot put, and Terrell Howard in the 100 meter dash. Kyle Dobyns in long jump and Bobby Clarke in shot put, both placed ninth.
Mathews boys team won regionals, with Northumberland finishing third. Lancaster girls team won, with Northumberland finishing fifth.
On the baseball field, Northumberland beat W & L 5-0, but lost to Middlesex 2-1 when the game was called early due to the weather. They rescheduled it two more times, but both days were called due to storms. This loss knocked them out of regional playoffs. Coach Baker said he was looking forward to his team continuing this summer and next year.
Northumberland girls’ softball had two games last week. Both W & L and Middlesex forfeited to us. The ladies will play first round of regionals against Essex.
The Northumberland boys’ soccer team played Lancaster away and won 5-2. Both last Wednesday and Thursday were called due to rain. The boys’ are currently ranked 6th in the region and will play 3rd ranked W & L in the first round.