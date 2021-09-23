Mathews had to cancel Friday night’s game at Northumberland due to a Covid out break for the Indian’s second week in a row.
The biggest hurdle now seems keeping the football team with the proper attitude to play a game. And the Northern Neck district race hasn’t even begun. This Friday the varsity football team is scheduled to travel to Williamsburg for a Friday night date at Bruton High School. It will be interesting to see how two weeks without play will affect the 2021 Indians.
In other Northumberland sports news, the Lady Indians volleyball team opened NND play with a three set victory over W&L here Thursday. The 25-19, 25-20 and 25-12 wins mark the second time this season the Indians have topped the Lady Eagles. Layton Saunders was credited with five aces and two kills. Julia Saville had three kills and three aces, Anna Pridgen had four blocks and four kills, Ali Steels had one service ace. The JV girls continued to march with a 25-19, 20-25 and 15-5 victory. According to varsity coach Anjelica Scott, the JV girls are “working well.”
The Indian’s golf team took advantage of last week’s beautiful weather to get in two matches. On Monday, at Queensfield they lost to King William, 161-197.According to Coach Gary Dickens, “It was a terrible time for the first time they had seen the course. Senior Chase Fisher and Tre Booth shot 41s.
Friday, at The Golden Eagle course, the Indians lost to Lancaster, 166-183. Lancaster, according to Dickens, “is loaded this year.” Fisher shot a 42 for the Indians.
The big news this week was the play of the Northumberland Lady Indians field hockey team. The only Division 1A school in Virginia playing ladies field hockey this season has sent them up against bigger schools and some formidable opposition. On Monday, King George came to Heathsville for Senior Night. The Indians lost 1-3 but “showed great improvement in the game, especially passing,” according to Coach Mark Fridenstine. At the 5:30 mark, Hannah Jett scored on an assist from Christyn Loving.”Very good games” went to Sara Wilson, Gracie Hall and Emma Dameron.
Saturday, the ladies of green and gold traveled to Woodside High School to participate in a “Play Day.”
And what a day it was, as the Indians, not only broke into the win column but won both contests.
The Indians opened with a 4-0 blanking of 5A Henrico. Abby Jennings scored a “hat trick”, three goals with assists coming from Gracie Hall (two) and Hannah Jett. Jett scored the last goal of the game. Kiara Morris was in goal for three quarters with Casey Dawson coming one in relief. Fridenstine stated “Our defense was so dominant, the goalies were not involved.” The Indians had ten offensive corners but allowed only two to Henrico. Bradi O’Bier, Abby Jennings and Cristal Acosta drew special praise from Fridenstine.
The Indians faced Woodside in the second contest and hung on for a 1-0 win. Gracie Hall scored the game’s lone goal in the first quarter with an assist coming from Corrie Minor. The remainder of the game, the Indians’ strong defense held off the Woodside attack. Hallie Shackleford and Emma Dameron drew praise on the defense. Jessica Lee got “a great game” from Fridenstine who added, “Our defense was so dominant that the goalie didn’t touch the ball.”
Seniors honored at Monday night’s game were, Cristal Asosta, Darrah Downing (Captain), Gracie Hall (Captain), Jessica Lee, Hallie Shackleford, and Sara Wilson(Captain).