The golf team opened their season two weeks ago with an opening match win over Rappahannock High from Warsaw at Quinton Oaks with a 334 to 371 in an eighteen hole game. Senior Chase Fisher was the match medalist with a 72. But things didn’t go as well last Wednesday at Indian Creek against Lancaster. They lost that match by a 168-220 score. The bright spot was freshmen Amante Starks shooting a 46 over the nine-hole course. The Lancaster Red Devils appear to be ready for another shot at a Virginia state Group A championship. The Indians’ golf team will be in action again early this week with a trip to Piankatank Golf Course to play Middlesex. On Wednesday, they return to Indian Creek to play West Point.
Cross country is having a hard time getting in practice sessions in this heat and humidity. The good news comes in two parts, the heat is supposed to drop off this week and second, Coach Trinity Bea is expecting two more guys this week to bring the boys team up to one below team status. The young ladies are also looking for one runner to fill out their five person team with competition set to start September first with a quad meet at Mathews. The Indian intimidators will be home on September eighth with a tri-meet. Meets start at five p.m.
The ladies field hockey team also felt the heat and wisely cancelled several practice sessions. Coach Mark Fridenstine noted the Indians have picked up a new goalie who will be ready to guard the nets for Saturday’s Jamboree. It will be played at Gloucester this Saturday. Each team will play two time shortened games in a modified scrimmage format. Fridenstine noted that the Indians will once again be the only Group A school participating in field hockey.
For football last week, heat and humidity were the main factors. The Indians were lucky enough to be able to practice in the gym. But that cuts down on tackling and much physical contact. Coach Aaron Lewis stated Friday’s planned scrimmage against Caroline was cancelled due to the heat which hurt because the Indians again only have one scrimmage before the season starts on August 27th at Lancaster. But the alternative of a student/athlete dying in the heat, the cancellation was a good thing. The Indians are still scheduled for a varsity scrimmage this Friday night against West Point here. The Pointers return a lot of talent from last year’s Region A championship team. Lewis expects it to be a tough test for the 2021 Indians who also have a lot of returning veterans. “It will be a good match,” he said. Northumberland has 44 currently on the varsity squad and seventeen set to play JV. For the first time in several years, the JV also has a scrimmage set for early this week. After the last two weeks of football news with heat related deaths, including one in Virginia, Lewis said “We got through this week with everybody healthy.” And you know that’s not a bad thing at all.
The Northumberland Lady Indians’ volleyball opens play this week with a scrimmage against King William here. Both the JV girls and the varsity are set to play. The Indians, once again under the watchful eye of Coach Anjelica Scott have only three seniors but “Have been working hard and are excited about the season” said Scott. The scrimmage will be early in the week just before press time with the opening season game on August 27 at Lancaster.