Calls on the sidelines of both the football and volleyball team from coaches on the sidelines has been “Mask on!” And that showed up well this past week as Rappahannock County had to cancel Friday night’s game at Northumberland due to a Covid outbreak. But that didn’t stop the problems this past week when both golf and cross country were rained out. Only the Lady Indians volleyball team and the field hockey squad were able to get in games. The cross country race has been rescheduled for September 22nd. Coach Gary Dickens was not happy with another weather related cancellation, the second in two weeks. “We had one practice last week,” adding “With a young squad with quite a few freshmen, it takes a year or two before they are in their swing.”
Recovering from the week’s before close lost at Middlesex, the volley ball rebounded last week with a couple of wins to send them into the Northern Neck District play this coming week. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians ventured forth to play against Caroline High in Milford, Virginia. According to Coach Anjelica Scott they were “close games.” The varsity contest went to five game with scores of 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-27 and 15-12. Recognized for that match were Julia Saville with five service aces and 14 assists. Carla Smith had five aces, five kills and one block, Layton Saunders had four aces and two kills, Anna Pridgen had three kills and one block. The JV girls took a two set win, 25-11 and 25-9.
On Thursday at W&L in a non district match, Northumberland took a three set win over the Lady Eagles, 25-8, 25-15 and 25-15. Leslie O’Bier had three aces and Anna Pridgen two kills. The JV Indians also won 26-24 and 25-15. Northern Neck District play for the Indians begins Thursday with a visit from W&L.
The only other team to get into action this past week was the Lady Indians field hockey squad who managed to get in one of three scheduled contests due to weather. They also traveled to Caroline High but lost 0-6. The Lady Cavaliers to a 2-0 first half lead and then tacked four more scores by game end. “We are having trouble moving the ball up,” explained Coach Mark Fridenstine but added, “Overall it was our best game we have played.” Hallie Shakelford, Sara Wilson and Abby Jennings drew praise from Fridenstine.
In action previously unreported, the Northumberland Indians football team traveled to the Eastern Shore to play the Arcadia Firebirds the previous week. The Indians returned home late that Friday night with the second shut out of the young season with a 42-0 blanking of the Firebirds. Kevin Edwards and Cameron Seldon each scored a pair of TDs with Antione Mills and Caleb both getting a lone score. Bradley Viers was credited with nine tackles.