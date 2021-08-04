The Junior Angler Fishing Tournament returned to Lewisetta Marina on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The new Marina owner, William Washington, and his management team welcomed us. Thankfully the day was a bit cooler than earlier in the week, overcast with a breeze blowing. By afternoon the sun was shining upon everyone.
A total of 56 anglers checked in Saturday morning to begin the tournament at 9:00 AM. Our youngest angler was 3 years old, the oldest was 16 years old.
They were divided in to age groups, and two categories of anglers, land and boat.
Anglers returned to the marina for fish check in and count by 1:00 PM. All anglers received free hot dogs, chips and water, and Lewisetta Marina provided each angler with a free ice cream treat. Parents, grandparents and spectators were asked to make a small donation for food and water.
The winning anglers are as follows:
6 & Under - Boat
First Place:
Owen Rock
Second Place:
Colton Vanlandingham
Third Place:
Scarlett Thornton
6 & Under - Land
First Place:
Stella Trivett
Second Place:
Wesley Kent
Braelynn Elgin
Kylar Patterson
7 - 12 - Boat
First Place:
Robbie O’Bier
Second Place:
Jamare’ Fauntleroy
Third Place:
Ronnie Rock
7 - 12 - Land
First Place:
Kasen Patterson
Second Place:
Connor Brann
Third Place:
Taylor Brann
13 - 16 - Boat
First Place:
Carrie George
Second Place:
Nicholas Dungan
Third Place:
Elliott Newton
13 - 16 - Land
First Place:
Christian Zartman
Second Place:
Grandt Minter
Third Place:
Koen Patterson
Each year, local businesses donate goods and/or services to help fund the tournament. A raffle was held for a Charter Fishing Trip with Capt Jack Frazier aboard the Mistic Lady. The lucky winner of this trip was Mark Harksen. There was also a multi-winner raffle held with 16 items donated by the following businesses and community members: Backdraft, Los Portales, County Line Market, Village Farms, Olde Crow & Crab, Mid Bay Marine, Abilities Abound PT & Wellness, Village Hair and Nails, Helen’s Original Seaglass, Hard Rock Seafood, Rappahannock Storm Football.
Other supporters of the tournament include RW Sports, Joe Self Realty, Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bleak House Farm and Callao Moose Lodge and Moose Legion. And of course, a special ‘Thank You’ to Lewisetta Marina for letting us take over the marina for the day. This truly is a community event with volunteers coming together from all walks of life to provide a safe fun filled day for our community children.
Mark your calendars now for the 2022 Lewisetta Junior Angler Fishing Tournament, always the last Saturday in July!