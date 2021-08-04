Junior Anglers

The Junior Angler Fishing Tournament returned to Lewisetta Marina on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The new Marina owner, William Washington, and his management team welcomed us. Thankfully the day was a bit cooler than earlier in the week, overcast with a breeze blowing. By afternoon the sun was shining upon everyone.

A total of 56 anglers checked in Saturday morning to begin the tournament at 9:00 AM. Our youngest angler was 3 years old, the oldest was 16 years old.

They were divided in to age groups, and two categories of anglers, land and boat.

Anglers returned to the marina for fish check in and count by 1:00 PM. All anglers received free hot dogs, chips and water, and Lewisetta Marina provided each angler with a free ice cream treat. Parents, grandparents and spectators were asked to make a small donation for food and water.

The winning anglers are as follows:

6 & Under - Boat

First Place:

Owen Rock

Second Place:

Colton Vanlandingham

    

Third Place:

Scarlett Thornton

6 & Under - Land

First Place:

Stella Trivett

Second Place:

Wesley Kent

Braelynn Elgin

Kylar Patterson

7 - 12 - Boat

First Place:

Robbie O’Bier

Second Place:

Jamare’ Fauntleroy

Third Place:

Ronnie Rock

7 - 12 - Land

First Place:

Kasen Patterson

Second Place:

Connor Brann

Third Place:

Taylor Brann

13 - 16 - Boat

First Place:

Carrie George

Second Place:

Nicholas Dungan

Third Place:

Elliott Newton

13 - 16 - Land

First Place:

Christian Zartman

Second Place:

Grandt Minter

Third Place:

Koen Patterson

Each year, local businesses donate goods and/or services to help fund the tournament. A raffle was held for a Charter Fishing Trip with Capt Jack Frazier aboard the Mistic Lady. The lucky winner of this trip was Mark Harksen. There was also a multi-winner raffle held with 16 items donated by the following businesses and community members: Backdraft, Los Portales, County Line Market, Village Farms, Olde Crow & Crab, Mid Bay Marine, Abilities Abound PT & Wellness, Village Hair and Nails, Helen’s Original Seaglass, Hard Rock Seafood, Rappahannock Storm Football.

Other supporters of the tournament include RW Sports, Joe Self Realty, Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bleak House Farm and Callao Moose Lodge and Moose Legion. And of course, a special ‘Thank You’ to Lewisetta Marina for letting us take over the marina for the day. This truly is a community event with volunteers coming together from all walks of life to provide a safe fun filled day for our community children.

Mark your calendars now for the 2022 Lewisetta Junior Angler Fishing Tournament, always the last Saturday in July!