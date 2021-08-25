Martin Astrop has his work cut out for him. Recently named Athletic Director at Washington & Lee High School, Astrop has followed a lifelong love of sports and athletics. Coming into a year following COVID concerns, he will be facing major challenges as he begins his new year. He still views his biggest challenge as dealing with the ongoing COVID issues. “I’m hoping for a full schedule of sports activities with minimal COVID interruptions,” he wistfully noted. So far the fall sports of football, volleyball, cheer, and cross country are in place and have not had any problems. “I hope to try and give students a wholesome program that provides them with stability, direction, and the ability to move on.”
Formerly the athletic director at Colonial Beach, Astrop wanted to move to Westmoreland County because of the opportunity to work in a larger district that offered more sports. “I have always been involved in athletics and sports since I was a kid in grade school. My industrial arts teacher/boy scout leader really inspired me. William “Doc” Washington was also my very first basketball coach. He taught school for 45 years before he retired. Like him, I love working with young students/athletes every day. It keeps me young and I love watching them grow and mature.
Being an athletic director is very rewarding and I get to be a part of and interact with every athlete.”
Mr. Astrop is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Belinda, have three children, daughters Tia and Alexis and a son, Hunter. “My children all participated in sports and extracurricular activities. My wife was a cheerleader and a member of the band when she was in high school, so she knew the kind of commitment that was going to be required in my new position. My family has always been extremely supportive of my career.”
A graduate of Longwood University, Astrop majored in Health & Physical Education and driver’s education. When asked what he would tell his 8th grade self, Astrop noted, “I would tell my 8th grade self how he can utilize sports as a vehicle that could take him throughout the country and even the world. So I would want him to dedicate himself to being the best athlete possible.” He loves the fact that he “now has the opportunity to reach and work with more students than a classroom teacher.”
Astrop’s quiet enthusiasm belies his dedicated idealism on growing an active and caring group of young athletes. He wants them all to succeed and grow into outstanding and caring adults. Washington & Lee High School is gearing up for a great new season and welcomes Coach Martin Astrop to lead the Eagles to victory.