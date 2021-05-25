It’s been a busy week for everyone with finals and graduations, so no news from the soccer fields or track.
In boys’ baseball, Northumberland lost to W & L, 6 to 1. Northumberland only had 5 hits, with Brock Martin scoring. C J Timberlake pitched the first six innings and Parker Deihl finished up the game, doing a good job in the last inning. Coach Northern said, “We have a lot of young players who put forth a good effort.”
Our boys will host both Lancaster and Rappahannock this week.
Northumberland girls’ softball had a better week with an 11 to 1 win over W & L. The winning pitcher was Bailey Lewis pitching five innings with 11 strike outs. Several offensive players stood out this week including Kaylie Baker 2 for 3, Emily Burgess 2 for 4, and Sarah Wilson 2 for 3.
Join them this week as they play Rappahannock and Lancaster.