It’s been a long time coming and with a number of almost “starts,” it seemed like sports were a no-go this year. However, by the time this publication comes out, the girls varsity and guys JV and varsity basketball teams will have hit the hardwoods for a short season. Covid-19 has kept everything under wraps and, of course, could still sink the season.
The 2021 season has four regular scheduled games with the possibility of playoff action following those for both guys and girls. Northumberland will also field an indoor track team with at least two scheduled meets. Practice time has been pretty rare and only allowed once school came into session this month. Northumberland and Rappahannock (Warsaw) will be the only two schools participating in basketball within the Northern Neck District. King William, Mathews and West Point from the Tidewater and Charles City County are also expected to play this year. Beyond those, it’s pretty unclear.
But hold on high school basketball fans, before you load up the car. There are several things you need to know. First, masks will need to be worn the entire time you are in the school. Second, maintaining your six foot distance will be required unless you are living together. Finally, only 25 fans will be allowed at a game.
Indoor track has two meets now scheduled; both on Saturday, February 6 and 13 (home) at 9 a.m. with Charles City County, Mathews and Northampton.
Lady Indians Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Rappahannock @ 5:30 p.m. (home)
Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Mathews @ 5:30 p.m. (home)
Tuesday, Feb. 2 vs. West Point @ 5:30 p.m. (West Point)
Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Rappahannock @ 6 p.m. (Rappahannock)
Girls Varsity Conference Tournament: Monday, Feb. 8 @ TBD (TBD)
Indians Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Rappahannock; JV @ 5:30 p.m.; Varsity @ 7 p.m (Rappahannock)
Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Charles City; Varsity only @ 6 p.m. (Charles City)
Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. Mathews; JV @ 5:30 p.m.; Varsity @ 7 p.m. (Mathews)
Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Rappahannock; JV @ 5:30 p.m.; Varsity @ 7 p.m. (home)
Guys Varsity Conference Tournament: Monday, Feb. 8 @ TBD (TBD)