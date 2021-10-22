In this topsy-turvy 2021 Northern Neck District football season, the Rappahannock Raiders served notice Friday night: You had better be ready to play when you meet them. That message was delivered with a 56-14 victory over Lancaster.
The Raiders 3-3 record in no way indicated the quality of play in Friday night’s lopsided win. Five Raiders scored in the victory in front of a delighted Rappahannock crowd of fans.
They opened the scoring with a very busy first quarter as players scored touchdowns. Nytrell Ball opened the dance with a six-yard run. Lance Sydnor was true on the PAT kick. Ja’Lynn Santos was next up, scoring on a four-yard run. The extra point kick was no good. Then, Zavion Baylor got the call and he rolled in from four yards out with Demetrius Parker adding the two-point conversion on a run.
The second quarter of play took up where the first left off. Parker hit Tony Brown on a 45-yard touchdown strike, and Sydnor was back in business hitting the PAT kick. Parker added his second scoring pass on a three toss to Bladen Sydnor, Lance adding the PAT.
The third quarter didn’t open much better for the visiting Red Devils when Baylor scampered in from 25 yards out. Sydnor was again on the PAT. Lancaster finally got in the scoring column when Calvin Redmond hit Darius Smith on a 60-yard pass. Joseph Scott kicked the point after.
The Raiders scored again in the third quarter when Demetrius Parker went over from fourteen yards out. Sydnor was on the extra point.
In the final quarter, Ball scored on a one-yard run for the Raiders with Nick Maupin kicking the PAT. Lancaster got the last touchdown when Redmond scored from the two yard line, and Scott hit the PAT.
The Raiders pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage and the stats showed it. Nytrell Ball picked up 97 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Parker also had 97 yards on seven attempts with a TD, Baylor had 76 yards in six attempts with two touchdowns and Santos three yards on eight attempts and a score. Parker threw nine passes and had six completions for 124 yards and Baylor two completions in three attempts.
The defense was “a total team effort,” according to Coach William West with special notice to Trinard Lee and Brandon Coleman. “We did step it up a little,” said West, “and performed very well.”
A JV loss
The JV Raiders lost their first game after a 2-0 start with a score of 28-18 at Northumberland on Wednesday. C. J. Kelly hit Michael Brown on a 46-yard scoring pass in the second quarter with Kelly getting the two-point conversion on a run. In the final quarter of play, Kelly scored on a 75-yard punt return and Landon King added the two points. The Raiders added two more on a late game safety. Coach Jonah Ankron noted “The team was ready to play.”
Lady Raiders volleyball
The Rappahannock Lady Raiders volleyball team continued to wreck havoc in Region A and Northern Neck District with three set wins over Middlesex, W&L and Colonial Beach. They have three games this week, two on the road.