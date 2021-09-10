With the Labor Day holiday coming up fast, Northumberland sports teams took the week off early. With football scheduled for their annual trip across the pond on Friday, the remaining sports teams faltered, at least for the week.
After a major win against Mathews the previous week, the Lady Indians Volleyball lost focus and three very close matches at Middlesex. “All were close sets,” said Coach Anjelica Scott, “It wasn’t our night, we couldn’t get it together.” Scores for the varsity games were 23-25, 23-25, and 23-25. Mackenzie Vanlandingham had six aces and four kills. Julia Saville had three aces and five kills, Cilrla Smith had two blocks, three kills, and Emileah Weatherford was credited with eleven assists and seven digs. The JV girls won their game with scores of 21-25, 25-11, and 15-11.
On the road again, the ladies field hockey team lost 1-5 at Caroline. As previously stated, Northumberland is the only single A school in Virginia with a field hockey team. This means they must play larger in attendance schools. At Caroline, “Good games” went to Darrah Downing and Sarah Wilson. Gracie Hall had the lone goal.
The last of the Indian’s fall sports team got into action on Thursday with a trip to Beaverdam Park in Gloucester County. It was a five school meet with Essex, King William, Mathews, Northumberland, and W&L all sending runners. The Indians still do not have the five members to fully field a team and must compete as individuals. And the ladies did just that with Camdin Sisk, in her first varsity race taking the win and a first with a 13:44 time. Also running for the Indians ladies were, Sophia Shanara, eleventh place with a 27:48 time, and Trinity Smith in 21”’ with a 34:01 clocking.
On the guy’s side, Grant Biddlecomb finished thirteenth with a 22:50 time and Luke Smith was 29th. The Indian runners known in sports terms as “harriers” will be home this week.