For those of us who have served in the military, we are familiar with the “Change 1 to the original order.” This has already hit the Northumberland High School newly formed new fall sports schedule. This past Saturday’s scheduled game against Luray was cancelled due to lack of practice on the part of the Indians. When Principal Dr. Travis Burns handed this writer a new schedule for all sports, he did so with the comment, “This thing changes daily.” And thus it will be with weather a major factor and the threat of Covid protocols hanging over all Virginia High School League schools. The new fall sports schedule shows all sports with at least one game starting this week. Spectators are reminded of the school regulations now in existence. Two tickets will be given to each of the participants only. Tickets must be presented at the door. Masks are required and six foot distancing will be practiced for everyone not in the same family.
The Indians are now set for a four to five game beginning this Friday with West Point at 7 p.m. Outdoor sporting events may have different ticket arrangements due to the Governor’s relaxed restrictions. Calls to the local schools will help clarify that information. West Point got their season under way last Friday, losing to a strong running attack by King and Queen, 20-14. On Friday, March 12, the Indians will have their only home scheduled football game. This one will be against a private school, St. Michael the Archangel. Both Homecoming and Senior Night will be celebrated that evening at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be introduced with the king and queen being crowned.
Field Hockey has a match scheduled Thursday, March 11 against Caroline High School. Coach Mark Fridenstine said the team held an “Inter squad scrimmage last Friday” adding, “It turned out really well. Good ball control and lots of communication, I was happy with the outcome.” He also noted the possibility of more games.
The Indian’s indoor track team – consisting of one young lady, Camden Sisk, and six guys; Jay Bea, Grant Biddlecomb, Malik Hickman, Tegan Mullins, Tom Neale, and Judah Perez – is heading for the Class 1&2 Virginia State Championships at Liberty University on Wednesday, March 3. The Cross Country team under Coach Trinity Bea opens their season on Wednesday, March 10 at home against King William.
The Northumberland golf team, now head quartered at Quinton Oaks, opens here on Friday with a match against Rappahannock and is scheduled for another match, also at home against Lancaster on Monday.
The Lady Indians volleyball team is the first team to play under this newly scheduled fall season. They have a game at home against Rappahannock on Wednesday, March 3. They also will be home Monday to face Mathews; JV games are set for 5:30 with the varsity set for 7 or earlier. This year’s varsity team members are Seniors Ashley Burgess (14), Erianna O’Bier (12), and Hailey Wallace (11); Juniors are Jessica Lee (9), Julia Saville (10), and Mackenzie Vanlandingham (6); Sophomores are Leslie O’Bier (5), Layton Saunders (7), Ali Stelle (13), Karla Smith (8), and Emileah Weatherford (3). The JV team under the leadership of Coach Teresa Vanlandingham is young and that’s a good thing to have experience coming up through the ranks to the varsity. The JVs have one Sophomore in Sarah Haynie (6), five Freshmen in Nathalie Biddlecomb (4), May Crowther (3), McKenna Dooley (7), Mikayla Hayden (8), and Rachel Rice (15); from the eighth grade come Chloe Brann (12), Addie Gordon (0), Emalee King (1), Seriyah Nickens (16), and Ava Wilson (20).