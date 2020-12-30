Travis Scala was named to the Davis and Elkins College Fall President’s List. Travis is the son of Steve & Michelle “Chelly” Scala of Ophelia, VA. Travis graduated from St. John’s College High School in 2020 with academic honors with achievement and was on the varsity lacrosse and wrestling teams. In 2019, he accepted academic and lacrosse scholarships to attend Davis & Elkins College where he majors in Accounting.
Local student named to the Davis Elkins College President’s List
