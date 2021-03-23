The Lady Indians volleyball team became the first team in this flip-flopped fall sports season to go undefeated in one week’s play. They traveled to West Point on Monday and came home with a hard fought 3-2 win. On Tuesday, for Senior Night, they entertained a strong Lancaster team and got a 3-1 win. Thursday’s contest at Rappahannock (Warsaw) was rescheduled to early this week. Lancaster hosted a cross country meet at Hills Quarters with the Indians sending several runners.
Monday’s games were somewhat of a mixed bag with the Northumberland squad opening with a strong 25-7 first game win. While Coach Anjelica Scott praised their overall play, “The girls did a good job of pulling it together when they needed to.” She also admitted they did not play their best. If the first game easy win lulled them into a complacent frame of mind, the Pointer ladies came back with second game 14-25 win. The Indians came back in game three with a 25-20 win but the Pointers sensing a victory took the fourth game by a close 23-25 score. Fifth and deciding matches are only to fifteen points. The girls of green and gold took a hard fought 15-13 to give them the match win. “West Point was hustling a lot at times,” explained Scott. “They had some strong servers.” Ashley Burgess was credited with three service aces.
The JV girls from Northumberland got their two game win this season with scores of 25-21 and 25-14.
Senior Night festivities have often taken Northumberland teams’ minds off the game with some negative effects. That certainly was not the case on Tuesday night as the Indians faced a much stronger team than West Point. Perhaps it was the memory of that game that drove the Indians to keep their heads in the game. They put together a very strong defensive effort and hung on for a first match win 25-23. The Lady Red Devils came back strong to take the second game 15-25. “We were pretty evenly matched,” said Scott. “There were a lot of rallies, a lot of back and forth. They have a great team.”
The two teams battled pretty evenly with Northumberland taking the third and fourth games by the scores of 25-17 and 25-16. “The varsity had to dig in, it was good night, the girls had to play well. A great team effort” was Scott’s overall assessment. Scott noted the play of the following girls on defense; Layton Saunders, Julia Saville, Mackenzie Vanlandingham and Hailey Wallace. Vanlandingham and Karla Smith did a good job as setters. Smith and Ashley Burgess both had two blocks, Burgess two kills. Erianna O’Bier had three service aces.
The Lady Indians have games on March 30 at Mathews and home on April 1 with West Point. The region 1A East are set for the week of April 12.
In cross country, Lancaster hosted a four way meet at the Hills Quarters course. West Point won both the guys and girls team race. Lancaster took second in the ladies race and third, one point behind second place Middlesex in the guys race. Northumberland Coach Trinity Bea was very pleased with her runners even though they failed to field a five man team. “Everybody lowered their time by two minutes or more,” she said. For the ladies, Camden Sisk finished third with a 24:21 clocking. She was followed by Sophia Saprana (14th, 30:16), Key Morris (19th, 35:03), and Trinity Smith (20th, 42:12). The Indian guys were led by Grant Biddlecomb with a twelfth place finish and a 21:52 time. Quinton Jones finished 20th with a 25:15 time, and Jacob Thomas was twenty-second at 26:30.