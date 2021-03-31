Both scheduled football games last week fell victim to quarantine over possible contact with individuals with Covid-19. Superintendent Dr. Holly Wargo issued a news release on Covid-19 cases affecting three students at Northumberland High School. “Our administrative teams have worked to identify any students and/or staff members who may have been in ‘close contact’ with the individuals who tested positive.” Under the guidance of Three Rivers Health District, “…all Varsity Football games and practices will be cancelled the remainder of this week.” That was last week with practice set to begin again the next week and a game scheduled for Friday at Northampton High School on the Eastern Shore. Both Athletic Director Teresa Rock and Head Football Coach Aaron Lewis said they knew of no active cases of Covid-19 on the football squad. Because the Indians only played two games, both of which they lost, they were seeded last in the Region 1A East playoff scheme. They will face Northampton while Lancaster will travel to Rappahannock High (Warsaw) in the other contest this weekend. The games could best be described as preparation games for the Region 1A East playoffs which will begin the following week. A win by Northumberland will advance them to face the region’s number one seeded team, King and Queen Central. The Lancaster-Rappahannock winner will play at West Point.
In other Northumberland sports for the week prior, the Lady Indians volleyball team took their act on the road Monday and Tuesday with visits to Rappahannock and Lancaster, the golf team entertained Rappahannock at Quinton Oaks on Wednesday, the cross country team had their meet moved to Thursday, and the ladies field hockey team traveled to Lynchburg to play E.C. Glass that same day.
It was a busy week and one of those with mixed results as it has been so much this crazy, mixed up season.
The volleyball team ran across some tough play on their trips, losing both games, 3-0 to Rappahannock and 3-1 at Lancaster. Golf produced the win for the week with a 189-198 victory with Chase Fisher being the match medalist at 41. Luke Pickett shot a 45, Bailey Lewis a 48 and John Vanlandingham a 55. The Harriers ran at the Hills Quarters course with Mathews taking both the girls and guys team win. For the girls of green and gold, Camden Sisk came in second with a 25:08 time. Sophia Saparana was ninth (30:37) and Trinity Smith was fourteenth. Grant Biddlecomb paced the Indians guys with an eighth place finish and a 22:24 clocking. Quinton Jones was twelfth (25:46) and Jacob Thomas finished thirteenth (30:14). The Lady Red Raiders volleyball team has proven to be a tough match this season. “They are a very good team,” said Indian’s Coach Anjelica Scott. The Indians lost the opener 22-25 and then seemed to lose focus, falling 14-25 and 13-25. The JV lost both their games 20-25 and 11-25. Tuesday was Lancaster’s Senior Night and they made the most of it. Game scores were 8-25, 26-24, 22-25 and 17-25. Scott had stated how close the two teams were when they played here. Ashley Burgess had six blocks and Karla Smith four. “A good team effort, well fought,” were Scott’s comments. The JVs also lost both 11-25 and 13-25. The volleyball team has one more trip early this week and a final home game on Thursday with West Point. Then they will hear who and where they will be involved in the Region 1A playoffs.
The field hockey team left Thursday at 12:45 p.m. and arrived back at the high school at 1 a.m. on Friday. This appears to be the longest regular season game trip by a Northumberland athletic team. 4A Glass High scored one goal in both the first and second quarters of play. They came back after half-time to score five more in the third stanza; the final quarter was scoreless. “We have improved which is really good,” Coach Mark Fridenstine said. Goalie freshmen Nora Bowles was credited with 24 saves. “Good games” went to Grace Hall, Layla Leo and Sara Wilson. The ladies have a game Thursday with Glass and a Friday JV seven on seven match at Caroline.
Head Football Coach Aaron Lewis was very enthusiastic about Friday’s trip. He saw this as an opportunity for the Indians not only to break into the win column but a good chance to redeem the season. Asked about his instructions to the Indians at Monday’s practice, he said “We have got to do what we have to do both on and off the field.”