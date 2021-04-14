While three other new fall sports square off this week in Region 1A East championship play, the Northumberland Indians lost last Friday 42-36 to the number-one-seed, undefeated King and Queen team. After a two hour lightening delay the two coaches decided to play rather than agree on a new game day time. Saturday was out for the Indians due to commitments by too many players and coaches, K&Q used the excuse of hosting a regional volleyball game not to play Monday.
The game, scheduled to start at seven had a two hour lightening delay with a little less than two minutes played before the resumption at nine. Once the coaches agreed to resume play Friday night it was on a damp field with a deluge of rain coming in just prior to half time. In the resumed opening quarter, both teams sort of butted heads until the Tigers got on the score board with a Cam Berry fifteen-yard run. The attempted two-point conversion pass was batted away by the hard charging Indians defense.
That lead didn’t last too long thanks to the flying feet of the Indians, Cameron Seldon. He opened the Northumberland scoring machine with a 71-yard foot race that left the Tiger defense behind. When Lavar Churchill crashed over for the two-point after, the Indians took the lead and held it until the last five minutes of the game. It also marked the first time the Royal Tigers had been behind this season. After a strong goal line stand, Northumberland was back in the offensive mode on their own four-yard line.
An encroachment penalty on the Tigers moved the ball out to the nine yard line and it was Seldon time once more. This time he raced down his own right side for 91 yards and his second TD of the game. Denzell Palmer added the two points after on a run. Shortly thereafter the skies opened and the rain from Spain moved in. As time ran down, K&Q scored on a 25-yard pass from Malik Holmes to Matthew Longest. A run for the two points was stopped short. At half-time it was Northumberland-18, King & Queen-12.
The third period saw senior Lavar Churchill get his first TD on a 36-yard blast but the two points after the run was short. It was the Tigers opportunity to once again show their claws. Holmes hit Jordan Stanley on a fourteen yard pass. Their attempt for the points after was stopped short. Noting Holmes’ running ability, Indians Coach Aaron Lewis said, “We had set our defense to keep him in the pocket.” But that would not stop his passing. Antione Mills got in the TD mode for Northumberland with a 17-yard scamper and the run for the two points was good.
King & Queen has been everybody’s patsy for the last several years. But a new coaching staff has brought them to the level they are this year. They showed it in the final stanza of play. They opened the scoring on an eight-yard Berry run and a two-point successful conversion. The Indians responded when the Tigers sent an eleven-man defensive front. That opened the doors for Seldon to get outside and 75 yards later he had his third touchdown of the night. Churchill took in the two points after. The Tigers were not finished even trailing by 14 points. An 18-yard Holmes to Stanley cut the margin to six after Homes took in the two-point conversion. With less than five minutes left to play, the Indians began cramping up and this became a large problem. Too much time on the crowded school bus prior to the game probably was a factor. Holmes hit Stanley one more time for a 52-yard strike and when he ran in the two points, the Tigers led for the first time since the opening period of play.
King and Queen rolled up some impressive offensive figures especially through the air. But nothing as outstanding as Cameron Seldon’s 308 yards in 20 carries and three TDs. For Seldon that’s seven touchdowns in the last two games. Churchill had his best game of the year with 87 yards in ten attempts and a score. Palmer had 32 yards in three tries, Mills two yards in three attempts after being erroneously charged with what should have been an incomplete pass. The Indians passing attack was not effective despite a combination of Palmer and Seldon completing four of eight passes for only seven yards.
On the negative side, Nick Mothershead suffered a broken bone in his hand. The Indians were penalized three times for unnecessary roughness on tackles; that was the first time this year. Coach Lewis stated, “I’m disappointed [in the game’s end.] I’m glad we were able to complete the season. Our offense was great but we needed to burn the clock. Our big plays hurt us; they did not take time off the clock. The Covid break hurt us.” The unnecessary penalties also hurt them, Coach Lewis added. This game marked the end of four and a half seasons as the Indians head coach for Lewis. In that time Northumberland has advanced to the regional playoffs five times. Friday night marked Lewis’ ninth overall regional game. With a team made up largely of underclassmen, Lewis said he looked forward to next year in just five months.