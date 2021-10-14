Following the halftime cancellation of the previous week’s game with King & Queen due to disturbance in the parking lot, which allegedly involved some Essex fans and a student from Northumberland, Friday’s game with the Indians and the Trojans was put on hold.
With Northumberland already having a previously scheduled game with Rappahannock County on hold due to Covid protocol, plus a full playing card, the two probably won’t meet before Region A playoffs. This Friday, the Indians are scheduled for a Northern Neck District game at Washington & Lee in Montross.
Volleyball
In other Northumberland sports news, the Lady Indians volleyball team, back in action, lost their three games to district-leading Rappahannock (Warsaw). They also lost to Lancaster and Colonial Beach in last week’s play.
Golf
The Indians golf team is competing in the Virginia Group A tournament early this week with results showing in next week’s Echo.