Playing on Mondays and Tuesdays has not been lucky for the Northumberland Indian football team this season. They lost their second game here Monday night to Rappahannock High but got some good news when Lancaster forfeited this past Friday’s game due to lack of players.
The Lady Indians volleyball participating in the Region A playoffs advanced to the second round but lost to Rappahannock. In previously unreported news, the Lady Indians field hockey team lost their last regular season game, but won an opening round playoff game before being eliminated by James Monroe.
Indians vs. Raiders
Making up the previous Friday’s game against Rappahannock on Monday saw the Indians come out flat and lose their second game this season, 29-22, to an aggressive Rappahannock Raider squad. The teams spent the early going of the game testing each other’s defenses with the Indians getting on the board first with a 40-yard TD bomb from Danzell Palmer to Cameron Seldon. The two-point conversion run was no good. Rappahannock responded with a 20-yard scoring pass play of their own. Demetrius Parker connecting with Nytrell Ball for the score. The attempted kick for the PAT was good by Brian Sydnor. And when the first period ended, the Raiders held a 7-6 lead.
In the second stanza, it was Palmer to Seldon for the Indians second TD of the game. This play covered 35 yards and Palmer added the two points on a pass. But the stubborn Raiders hung on for a game-tying TD of their own. William Brown connected with Zavion Baylor on an 18-yard pass. The attempted kick was no good, and the score at halftime was Northumberland 14, Rappahannock 13.
Opening the third quarter, Rappahannock asserted their defensive power by stacking the line of scrimmage and rushing most of the team. The result was a disorganized Indians offense that could not get anything going for the majority of the second half. The Raiders scored on a 14-yard Brown to Sydnor pass and added the two points on a Parker run. Rappahannock scored another TD to open the final period of play on a five-yard Parker run. The try for the two-point conversion was no good. Northumberland got their last score on a 30-yard pass by Palmer with Palmer adding the two points on a run. Rappahannock’s Tamon Bryant recorded a safety when he tackled an Indian runner in his own end zone.
Denzell Palmer was the leading Indians rusher with 73 yards in nine carries. Anthony Gregory picked up 25 yards in three attempts. Palmer threw 12 passes, completed nine for 143 yards and three TDS. Seldon was the leading receiver with three catches for 75 yards and two TDs.
Lady Indians volleyball
The Indians volleyball team opened regional play with a three games to one win over King & Queen Central here on Monday, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, and, 25-10. Asked about the final game, Coach Anjelica Scott said, “We were ready for it to be over.”
Mackenzie Vanlandingham had three service aces, Julia Saville 10 kills and Carla Smith six kills. The win propelled the Indians to the second round to face Rappahannock. The Red Raiders, the strongest team in the region this year, eliminated the Indians in three sets, 14-25, 21-25, and 18-25. Scott said of her team, “They put up a good fight.”
Amileah Weatherford had three aces, Saville had seven kills, Smith, Layton Saunders and Anna Pridgen each had three kills.
Field hockey update
In the previous week’s play, the field hockey Indians lost at New Kent, 0-6 on Monday. “We had a good game. We had some good shots,” said Coach Mark Fridenstine. “But they were too powerful.”
On Wednesday, in the opening round of the playoffs, the Indians eliminated Fluvanna, 5-0, here. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime. The Lady Indians offense exploded in the second half. In the third period, Gracie Hall scored twice and Hannah Jett once. In the final stanza, Abby Jennings and Khristyn Loving each added a goal. Loving had two assists and Hall had one. “Excellent play” comments went to Darrah Downing, Hallie Shackelford and Emma Dameron. Sara Wilson drew a “great game” from Fridenstine.
On Thursday, the Indians fell to eventual region champion James Monroe, 0-9. “It took them eight minutes to score,” stated Fridenstine, “We played very well against James Monroe.” The Lady Indians ended with a 5-8 record with a team made up of one-third rookies. Fridenstine noted the leadership of his three captains, Hall, Downing and Wilson.