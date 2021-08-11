“Excited” seems to be the word that characterized Northumberland High School’s first full week of practice. At the same time, Northumberland High School Athletic Director Teresa Rock continued to caution the fall sports schedule was very flexible due to the Covid virus. The cross country team under the watchful eye of Coach Trinity Bea opened with just seven student/athletes, a smaller number than Bea would have liked. She stated “I am hoping for some more when school starts.” The Indian harriers will be the last fall sports team to open their season with a quad meet at Mathews on September first.
Ladies field hockey under Coach Mark Fridenstine opened practice last week with fourteen juniors and seniors. According to Fridenstine, it appeared there would be no JV team again this year. Fridenstine stated the Indians “offense looked pretty strong.” He stated they are looking for a new goal keeper. He said of the 2021 team, “We have quite a bit of offensive power and will just need to get the ball up field to them.” Finding single A schools to play will again be the problem with the Lady Indians opening on August 21st at the Gloucester Invitational Tourney.
The football team welcomed a few more prospective players and as Head Coach Aaron Lewis stated, practice was “going pretty good with a pretty good turnout.” Lewis said the Indians for the 2021 season are looking good at the important positions where the Indians are “in good shape at the skill position.” Lewis noted they have several starters back on both the defense and offense. He also said he was “excited” about a new scrimmage this Friday at AA Caroline High School. It will be the first year the Indians have had two scrimmages in several years.
The volleyball team has eleven young ladies with “a few more coming” according to Coach Anjelica Scott. Scott stated she was looking forward to the 2021 season, “for sure.” The ladies will begin practice this week, as last year at 6:30 a.m. and finish at 8:30 a.m. They open their season on August seventeenth with a scrimmage here against AA King William. Their first game will be the 24th against perennial single A power Mathews on the road.
The Indian’s golf team was scheduled to open their regular season this past Wednesday with a match against Rappahannock at Quinton Oaks. They are also set to hit the links again this Monday at Quinton Oaks against Essex and with Lancaster on Wednesday at the same course. No results were available at press time.