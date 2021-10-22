With the varsity football season in limbo due to Covid problems at the opposition schools, things are up in the air. But the golf team, made up largely of underclassmen, traveled to the Virginia 1A championships last week.
Lancaster made the district proud winning the state title. But the young Indians did extremely well with a fifth place finish. Tre Booth led the green and gold with an 85 with lone senior Chase Fisher finishing with an 88. The other two scores being 93 and 95.
Asked if he was pleased with the results, Indian’s Coach Gary Dickens said “absolutely,” adding “pleased as punch.” Dickens also intimated he was looking forward to next year’s season and finding another golfer to replace senior Clay Fisher.
JV football hits the field
Wednesday night the JV football team finally got to play their first game of the season. They hosted Rappahannock’s JV team and sent them home on the short end of a 28-18 score. After muffing the opening onside kickoff, the Indians stopped the JV Raiders cold and went to work.
An offsides penalty was followed by a Kyle Dobbins’ 47-yard scoring scamper. The point after the run was no good. Once again, the Indian defense was tough and the offense got the ball back on their own 41 yard line. After the next snap of the ball, the race was on again with Centez Gipson rolling 59 yards for the score. Tyrice Lundy scored the two points after.
Rappahannock took advantage in the second quarter of a sleeping Indian defense and scored on a 46 yard C.J. Kelly to Michael Brown pass. Kelly added two points, and it was a much closer game at half time. But opening the third period, the Indians relied on the fast feet of Dobbins once more. This time he raced 77 yards for the TD. Lundy was again the ball carrier on the two-point conversion.
The Indians scored again in the final quarter of the game when Lundy got loose and rolled 36 yards for their final score. The two-point try was stopped short.
At this point, the JV Raiders scored another touchdown on a 75-yard Kelly punt return. The extra point run was stopped short. They added two more points late in the game when their fired-up defense caught an Indian runner behind his own goal line for a two-point safety.
This was the JV Indians first game this season. For Rappahannock, it was their third and first loss. The two will meet again later this fall.