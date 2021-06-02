Three of the members of the class of 2021 of Colonial Beach High School signed their intentions to their colleges.
Trevor Smith signed to attend Virginia Wesleyan and to be a part of their baseball program. Smith has been one of the stars of the Drifters’ Varsity Baseball. As has Jace Jett who signed his intentions to attend St. Mary’s College and play baseball there.
The third player, Richard “Tre” Pietras signed his intentions to Richard Bland College of William and Mary where he will also be playing baseball. Pietras threw a perfect game in his sophomore year in the regional semi-finals.