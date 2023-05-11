LHS Varsity Basketball Team not only claimed the Class 1 State Championship title with a 62-40 win over George Wythe, but they did it amid an undefeated season.
Although that victory was declared in March, the celebration and accolades continued last weekend.
Saturday morning, the team was honored with a victory trolley ride down North Main Street led by a police and fire engine escort. They were transported to Town Centre Park for a ceremony where they were greeted by members of the community, Lancaster cheerleaders, and school leadership.
Also there to recognize them was Lancaster Supervisor Bill Lee. “We’re celebrating the unparalleled accomplishments of the Lancaster Basketball Team. The undefeated Lancaster High School Basketball Team,” Lee emphasized. “29 and 0. State champions.”
Lee introduced the special guest speaker for the event, U.S. Congressman Rob Wittman.
In addition to praising the basketball team’s performance that day, Wittman read the Extension of Remarks that he made on the House floor on March 17 recognizing the team. Those remarks are now part of the Congressional Record.
“The Red Devils were not only perfect but dominant throughout the season winning every game by double digits. This championship is the crowning achieving to an incredible season and calls for celebration,” Wittman’s statement noted.
Wittman’s remarks in the House also included the name of all of the team members, the coaches and assistant coaches, and others who played a role in the winning season.
Further, Wittman included recognition that the head coach, Dwayne Pinn, “developed the team’s winning culture over many years, having coached many of the young men since they were in the fourth grade.”
Wittman presented each member of the team with a copy of the Extension of Remarks and he presented Pinn with a flag flown in Washington.
“I was honored to join the community today to celebrate the Lancaster Varsity Boys Basketball Team for their incredible State Championship Win,” Wittman stated afterward. “The commitment, dedication, and teamwork displayed by these student-athletes is truly inspiring, and their accomplishments are a win for Lancaster High School and the community. I’m proud to have such hardworking and talented students in the First District, and I wish them good luck in their future endeavors.”
This ceremony was organized by retired sportscaster Carrol Lee Ashburn with the backing of the Kilmarnock Museum where he serves as president.
“It’s not just winning the championship that’s the reason they deserve to be celebrated, it’s how they won. To go the whole season, unbeaten, for 29 games—You can’t say it’s never going to happen again. But you’re not going to see that again for a long time,” said Ashburn whose high school sportscasting career spanned over 25 years.
