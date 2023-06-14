Regional Area Events
The Rappahannock Girls Tennis Team won the state championship last Thursday at Virginia Tech.
UConn's Paige Bueckers nears return from torn ACL
Bills WR Stefon Diggs back with team at minicamp
The Houston Texans and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins are in agreement on a two-year extension worth $23 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.
One unnamed NFL player suffered $8 million in gambling losses in 2022, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday.
The Los Angeles Rams restructured the contract of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, clearing $10.44 million in salary cap space for 2023, ESPN reported Wednesday.
A knee injury to Chuck Clark helps explain the New York Jets signing fellow safety Adrian Amos on Tuesday.
Texans: Open competition between QBs C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills
The board of trustees at South Florida approved a plan Tuesday for a new on-campus stadium that will cost an estimated $340 million and be ready for use by fall of 2026.
Eagles CB Darius Slay working it out with former coach Matt Patricia
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to slowly get up to speed with the Baltimore Ravens while working his way back from an ACL injury.
Bills ‘very concerned’ with Stefon Diggs' no-show for camp
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Kansas City as he positions himself for a contract extension.
The Houston Texans will induct J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor on Oct. 1.
Report: DE Danielle Hunter to skip Vikings’ minicamp
Baylor coach Nicki Collen said the program plans to retire Bears legend Brittney Griner's jersey number next year.
Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will visit the New England Patriots next week, NFL Network reported Friday.
RB Dalvin Cook hits open market after Vikings release
The Big Ten on Thursday revealed its new football scheduling model for 2024 and onward, incorporating future members UCLA and Southern California into the mix while protecting many traditional rivalries.
Panthers elevate Bryce Young to QB1 on depth chart
The New York Giants canceled their remaining organized team activities for Thursday and Friday in East Rutherford, N.J., due to air quality concerns stemming from the Canadian wildfires.
The Big 12 Conference is looking at bringing a bowl game to Monterrey, Mexico, ESPN reported.
Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down in '24
Reports: Vikings parting ways with RB Dalvin Cook
Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is flying to Nashville on Sunday to meet with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
There are 30 stadiums in the NFL, with three having a base capacity of at least 80,000. Here are 13 of the largest stadiums in the NFL by capacity. 13, Lincoln Financial Field Capacity: 69,596. 12, SoFi Stadium Capacity: 70,000. 11, Mercedes-Benz Stadium Capacity: 71,000. 10, M&T Bank Stadium Capacity: 71,008. 9, Highmark Stadium Capacity: 71,608. 8, NRG Stadium Capacity: 72,220. 7, Caesars Superdome Capacity: 73,208. 6, Bank of America Stadium Capacity: 75,523. 5, Empower Field at Mile High Capacity: 76,125. 4, Arrowhead Stadium Capacity: 76,416. 3, AT&T Stadium Capacity: 80,000. 2, Lambeau Field Capacity: 81,441. 1, MetLife Stadium Capacity: 82,500
Three-point threat Cam Spencer is transferring to UConn from Rutgers, multiple outlets reported.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's availability for the 2023 regular-season opener is looking more promising.
It wasn't much, it wasn't full and it wasn't a totally game-ready player but unmistakably, it was Michael Thomas.
The New York Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp scheduled for next week, citing their earlier-than-usual report time for training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs skipped Day 1 of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, prolonging his standoff with the team over his contract.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert knows he will be a rich man sometime in the near future, but he can't tell you when he will agree to a big-money contract with the club.
President Biden lauds Chiefs' unity during White House visit
Oklahoma gets past Stanford, advances to WCWS championship series
Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Vick and Terrell Suggs highlight 78 former players on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released Monday by the National Football Foundation.
The Buffalo Bills broke ground on their new $1.54 billion stadium Monday, with NFL, state and local dignitaries on hand to mark the occasion.
Tributes continued to pour in Monday to honor Norma Knobel Hunt, the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs, who died at age 85.
Reports: Bills agree to 1-year deal with Leonard Floyd
Report: Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to $68M extension
Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is sidelined from offseason workouts due to a hip injury, coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday.
Bills' Von Miller eyes season opener for return from ACL injury
Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson, citing injuries, retired from football on Thursday after three NFL seasons.
SEC axing divisions, sticking with 8-game conference slate for 2024
Fourth-seeded Lady Vols crush No. 5 Alabama, 10-5
The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran outside linebacker Genard Avery on Thursday, and in a corresponding move released running back Darius Hagans.