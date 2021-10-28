With the fall sports season for Virginia High Schools drawing to a close, the Rappahannock High Lady Raiders volleyball team took the Northern Neck District title last week going undefeated in district play and Group A play. It was another sweep for the ladies in red and white as they topped both Northumberland and Essex to close out their regular season. The Lady Raiders were described as “well rounded” in play this season, and going undefeated in both district and Group 1 play this season seems to indicate just that.
This week, they open Northern Neck District play and host the fourth-seeded Colonial Beach with the district championship game set for Thursday against the winner of the Northumberland-Lancaster game. They will be the Region A first seed for the following week’s play, meaning games will be at the Warsaw gym. They will also face Colonial Beach in the first round of Region A play.
In a game played Saturday at Washington & Lee, the Raiders fell 13-6 in a poorly officiated game. It was homecoming for W&L, and they got something to celebrate in the final seconds of the game.
Neither team could get their offenses going until late in the final quarter of play. Both teams struggled to move the ball on the ground with aggressive line play by the two. Midway the final period of play, the Eagles of W&L got on the scoreboard on a 21-yard scamper, but the point after kick was no good. That spark seemed to ignite the smoldering Raider offense.
Getting the ensuing kickoff on their own twenty yard line, they marched eighty yards in four plays to tie the game at six a piece. The attempted two point conversion was no good. The TD came on a 34-yard pass from Demetrius Parker to Tony Brown.
A second Raider drive was stopped at the Eagles 14 yard line. With little time left, W&L covered 86 yards to score the winning touchdown and extra point with four seconds left on the clock.
Rappahannock Coach William West said of the game, “Our young men played really hard, played well.” He added “I’m very pleased with their play.” The Raiders travel next Friday to Northumberland to help them celebrate homecoming.