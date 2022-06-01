The undefeated Lady Raiders tennis team claimed their title as Region A Champions after their 5-1 win over Middlesex last week.
Players
1. Virginia Trible-sophomore
2. Kaylee Childs-senior
3. Laura Passagaluppi-senior
4. Sadie Packett-freshman
5. Maggie Wonderling-freshman
6. Kiersten Saison-junior
7. Haley Haydon-junior
8. Laney Williams-freshman
9. Nevaeh Vaughn-freshman
10. Ciera Mundie-sophomore
11. Mackenzie Ferguson-freshman
Addison Vaughn-8th grade
Avril Vaughan-8th grade
Jessica Cabrel-Pasillas-8th grade