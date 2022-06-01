tennis

The undefeated Lady Raiders tennis team claimed their title as Region A Champions after their 5-1 win over Middlesex last week.

Players

  1. Virginia Trible-sophomore

  2. Kaylee Childs-senior

  3. Laura Passagaluppi-senior

  4. Sadie Packett-freshman

  5. Maggie Wonderling-freshman

  6. Kiersten Saison-junior

  7. Haley Haydon-junior

  8. Laney Williams-freshman

  9. Nevaeh Vaughn-freshman

10. Ciera Mundie-sophomore

11. Mackenzie Ferguson-freshman

Addison Vaughn-8th grade

Avril Vaughan-8th grade

Jessica Cabrel-Pasillas-8th grade