Spring break was just the thing for the Lady Raiders softball team as they opened Northern Neck District play last week with two big wins over Lancaster and W&L. The guys’ baseball team earned a split the same week over the same two teams.
Rappahannock ladies play
The Rappahannock ladies opened up where they left off with an 8-1 win Tuesday over Lancaster and followed that up with an 18-1 pasting of W&L on Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s game, Mackenzie Cauthorn was on the mound going the distance, allowing one hit, issuing two walks while striking out 12. The Raiders got on the board in the second when Ashley Vaughn singled to lead it off. Kahler Goodman also singled.
Vaughn scored on a ground ball. Kelsie Rogers singled, and Candace Slaw doubled to drive in two runs. The girls in red and gray struck again in the fourth on a double by Goodman and a Dameron single. In the fifth, with one out, Cauthorn doubled. Madison Syster also doubled, and with two outs, Goodman tripled with Dameron driving her home with a single. In the sixth, they struck again on a one out double by Slaw and a Baughn single.
In the W&L game, Claire Dameron opened on the mound giving way to the third inning. The Raider bats were booming. Cauthorn went three for three with two doubles, five RBIs and two stolen bases. Syster went two for two with two doubles and three RBIs. Madison Baughan went two for three with a double and three RBIs.
Rappahannock guys play
On the guys’ side, their opener against Lancaster was not the best with a 5-1 loss. Wyatt Bunch was on the mound for the Raiders.
Wednesday’s game against W&L was much better with an 8-4 win. Jack Dooley got the win in relief. The Raiders offense was much better from the plate with Wyatt Bunch, Xavier Rich, and Zachary Smith all collecting two hits in the game. Blake Kleinschmnidt had two RBIs.