On Monday, May 17, the Lady Indians soccer team traveled to W & L. After a hard fought battle, they prevailed over the Lady Eagles 3 to 2. Although Northumberland had plenty of opportunities to score early in the game, they fell short of scoring. It was a tough game, but the Indians came out on top with their steady play and hard work. Layla Leo scored all three goals and Goalie Jayna Bramblett did a fantastic job of holding them off. The teams went back and forth with the scoring, but the Indians out-lasted them to break the tie and win the game. The Lady Indians have a current record of 5-1, placing them second in the region. With four games to go, they are determined to hold their place.
From the track, Kiara Morris came in first place in the 400-meter dash and second in the 200-meter. Sophia Saparana placed second in the 800-meter dash while Trinity Smith finished third and Mia Bundy in fourth. Camdin Sisk won the 1600. Ashley Burgess won the shot put and discus; throwing a personal best, and Cassidy Lane placed second in both. The girls’ 4x400 relay of Sophia Saparana, Trinity Smith, Kiara Morris, and Camdin Sisk placed second in a close race.
The boys’ track team also had a successful week. Cameron Seldon brought home first in the 100, with Anthony Gregor Jr. finishing in fourth and Terrell Howard in fifth. Terrell Howard also placed second in the 200, followed by Anthony Gregor Jr in third. Grant Biddlecomb came in first and Kyle Dobyns in second in the 400-dash. In the 800, Hawthorne Blackwell placed second and Quinton Jones fourth. Northumberland’s 4x400 meter relay; consisting of Grant Biddlecomb, Kyle Dobyns, Quinton Jones, and Hawthorne Blackwell, ran a tight race and finished second. In the field events, Jay Bea finished second in the shot put and discus. Tremoni Rice placed third in the discus and seventh in the shot. Bobby Clark finished fifth in the shot put.
Team results: Lady Indians won the meet with 49 points and our boys finished second with 52. This week’s meet will be held on Thursday at home with results in next week’s sports. Northumberland will host the district track meet on June 1.