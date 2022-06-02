For the spring 2022 season, the Northumberland sports teams all advanced to Region 1A play. As reported last week, family vacations took precedence over regional play, and the Lady Indians softball team had to drop out before play began. This past week with all of the teams playing was a rough one for the Indians with only the Lady Indians soccer team getting a win and individuals on both the ladies’ and guys’ track team advancing to the state, the Indians were knocked out of further play.
Soccer
The Lady Indians soccer team had to earn their win the hard way. Regulation saw the Indians and Middlesex tied 3-3. It took two overtime periods, two sudden death overtimes and a shoot out to get the victory. In the first half of regulation play, Middlesex scored first, but then trying to clear a Northumberland ball, knocked it into their net for an own goal that tied the score at 1-1 by halftime.
Both teams scored twice in the second half to end regulation play with a 3-3 tie. The Indians took the lead on scores by Jessica Lee with an assist from Rachel Rose and a shot by Camdin Sisk. Two late Middlesex scores tied the game. Two 5-minute overtimes saw nobody scoring, and it was on to the sudden death overtimes. With no scores, the game went to shoot out.
Five players from each team took turns trying to score, but at the end it was the Indians outscoring the Lady Chargers, 3-2. Hitting goals for the Indians were Darrah Downing, Sisk and Lee.
“Great games,” from coach Mark Fridenstine went to Anna Rubio, Rachel Rice and Sadie Blake. They play in the second round early this week at top-seeded West Point.
The Indian guys lost their first round playoff match at number one seed W&L, 6-0, to end their season.
Baseball
The Indian guys’ baseball team, possibly looking to the next playoff game against Lancaster, dropped their first round regional game to Middlesex, 13-0.
Track
The Indian track teams, both guys and gals, made the trip to Charles City County High School last Thursday for the Region 1A meet. Lancaster took both the gals and guys 1st team titles with the Indians taking 3rd in the guys and 5th in ladies in the team scores. Individually the Indians did very well and advanced several individuals to the Virginia Group 1A meet state this week.
On the guys’ side, the Indians took first and second in the 100 meters with Camden Seldon and Antione Mills taking the honors. They did the same in the 200 with Seldon and Kyle Dobyns doing the number. It was Seldon again putting up the numbers with a 4th in the long jump, 5th in the high jump and 6th in the triple.
The guys took 1st in the 4x100 relay and 3rd in the 4X400 relay. Dobyns won the high jump and the 400 meters. Lawrence George was 4th in the 300-meter hurdles, Grant Biddlecomb 5th in the 400 meters with 6th going to Jay Bea in the shot put and Markiel Cockrell in the 100.
On the ladies’ side, the relay teams took 2nd in the 4X100 and 3rd in the 4X400. Deonna Hudnall took 3rd in both shot put and discus. Sadie Blake took 7th in the 400 and 8th in the triple jump. Sophia Ross took 3rd in the long jump, 4th in the high jump, 5th in the triple jump and 8th in the 400 meters. Camdin Sisk was 3rd in the 800 with Sophia Sapanara taking 5th. Cassidy Lane took a 6th in the 1600.
Coach Smith leaving
Head Coach Caleb Smith announced this was his last season.