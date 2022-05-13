With this shortened season and last week’s weather problems, each game now takes on special importance for the Indians’ spring sports teams.
The gals’ softball team bounced back from an early week loss to St. Margaret’s to take two big district wins while celebrating Senior Night. Rain and cancelled umpires gave the guys’ baseball team a shortened week, but they had a strong district win. On the soccer side, the gals got a big win while the guys continued to struggle.
Lady Indian softball
For the second time this season, the Lady Indians fell to a very strong St. Margaret’s team, 11-0.
“They are a very solid team,” said coach Skip Grandstaff. And “They have a good pitcher,” he added.
Combined with a very poor game in the field, including three errors in the first inning, it made for a long game for the Lady Indians. Mackenzie Vanlandingham had a two-for-two game at the plate.
“She is getting hot with the bat,” said Grandstaff.
On Tuesday, for Senior Night, the Indians topped Colonial Beach, 12-0, to get back in the thick of the district race. Senior Bailey Lewis was pitching, striking out eight and walking none as the Indian fielders backed her up with an errorless game.
Layton Saunders and Vanlandingham aided her with two-for-three performances at the plate. The Indians scored one in the first, seven in the second while batting around and added four in the fourth.
Of his first Senior Night at Northumberland, coach Grandstaff said, “I was honored to have time to share this with the players and family.”
Thursday, in another five-inning game, the Indians stopped W&L, 17-4. Saunders was doing the pitching and along the way, she allowed just two hits while striking out three.
“She has good use of her pitches,” explained Grandstaff.
He praised his freshmen outfield, which consisted of Ava Wilson, Wynter Croxton and Emmalee King at the plate getting eight hits in 12 at bat. Channing Reynolds and Vanlandingham went three for five and both Lewis and Saunders went two for four.
Indian baseball
After having their Colonial Beach game postponed, the Indian baseball team got the win at W&L, 6-3, in what coach Mike Baker described as “a nail biter.”
The Indians scored three in the top of the first with W&L tying the game in the seventh. But the Indians scored three in the eighth to take the game.
Chase Fisher gave the Indians six and two thirds inning, striking out 10, walking three and scattering three hits.
“He pitched extremely well, allowing only one earned run,” Baker stated. Nash Withers and Brock Martin both were one for three at the plate.
Guys’ soccer
The Indian guys’ soccer team continues to struggle this season. Monday’s 4-0 loss to Lancaster was an example.
With the Region 1A tourney just three weeks away, the Indians are assured of a berth but would like to avoid traveling to either of Region 1A’s top two teams-- Middlesex or W&L.
Speaking of Lancaster, coach Caleb Smith said, “They played incredibly well, they fought hard for every ball.”
Ladies’ soccer
The Lady Indians soccer team put together one of their best games of the season in a 9-2 win in the previous week over Essex.
Jessica Lee had a hat trick, scoring three goals. Also putting the ball in the net were Abby Jennings and Christin Loving with two goals each. Camdin Sisk and Sara Lewis had one each.
“Everybody played hard, played terrific,” said coach Mark Fridenstine, with “good games” going to Sadie Blake and Harmani Ball.