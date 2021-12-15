After a late start for basketball practice due to a prolonged and successful football season, the Northumberland Indians guys basketball teams got on the court for a game last Friday at home. And what a night it was with both the JV and varsity getting big wins at the expense of the visiting Mathews Blue Devils.
The varsity racked up a 55-38 win with the JV under new coach Tony Starks winning by 30 points.
The varsity contest was slow in developing with Mathews taking a very slim 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Indians warmed up to the task ahead and held a comfortable 17-10 lead. “First game jitters,” explained Head Coach Michael Stevenson. “We are inexperienced with only two or three returning players.”
Things began to jell in the second half with the Indians pulling ahead as the game progressed. Northumberland placed three players in double figures. Terrell Howard led the attack with 15 points. He was followed by Chase Fisher with 14, Cottrell Jones with 12 and Denzell Palmer with seven. Jones recorded a first game double-double when he grabbed a team leading 11 rebounds. Antoine Mills had five assists and Palmer contributed five steals.
The Indian guys will be on the road this week with a trip Thursday to Mathews and a longer trip Saturday for their annual visit to the Eastern Shore to play Nandua. This game may give them their first real test of the young season.
Awards ceremony
The annual fall sports banquet and awards ceremony was held last week at Northumberland. One of the features this year was the awarding of a state championship ring to Cameron Seldon for his victory in the 200 meters. Head Football Coach Aaron Lewis announced the following awards for the 2021 season.
Most Valuable Player went to Denzell Palmer; Offensive Player of the Year was Antione Mills with Bradley Viers chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year. The Coach’s Award for the 2021 season went to Dylan Davis.