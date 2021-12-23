After blowing out Mathews the previous week at Northumberland, the Blue Devils returned the favor with a 66-55 overtime win on their home court last week. Injuries and a stone cold shooting night from the charity stripe gave the Indians their first loss of the 2021-2022 season.
The Indians leading scorer, Terrell Howard went down in the early minutes of the game with a leg injury. Coupled with some cramping problems, the Indians offense sputtered for most of the night. Those factors plus a nine of twenty-two shooting percentage from the free throw line doomed the Indians in their second game of the young season. “The dagger that killed us,” said Head Coach Michael Stevenson, “they played better, they out hustled us.”
Cameron Seldon did his best to pick up the slack, recording a double/double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Katrell Jones led the Indians with 21 points. Denzell Palmer scored 10, and JaQuan Norris hit for eight.
The Northumberland basketball trip scheduled for Saturday was postponed probably for the season. Starting late due to a long football season will cause the Indians to shove the remainder of their season into the next year’s play time. A couple of weeks will feature three games instead of the normal two. That could be a killer of a schedule.
In other sports news…
The 2021 All-Region 2A football team was announced last week. Northumberland had a player chosen on both the second team offense and defense. It was the same individual, junior Antione Mills as wide receiver and defensive back, quite an honor.
The following teams were announced last week:
Middle school basketball: Ashton Anderson, Jermaris Barber, Kamden Dobyns, Chase Dodson, Trey Felton, Jack Gee, Donovan Kelly, Amir Lewis, Demare Palmer, Janyle Shelton, Matthew Waddy, Lyndon Williams, and Taylor Reaves.
The Winter Cheer squad: Keyaira Ball, A’Maya Coleman, Dynesti Coleman, Allysia Newton, Nyjiyah Noel, A’llyah Starks, Faith Cuffee, Alayah Johnson, Natalyah Noel, and Samaya Seldon.