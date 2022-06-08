VHSL Class 1A results:
Boys:
1) Patrick Henry (Glade Springs) 107.5
2) Northumberland 63
3) Auburn 50
4) Lancaster 47
The NHS boys took home lots of awards while placing second in the state as a team. Kyle Dobyns had quite the weekend as he took home state runner-up in the 400 meter dash and high jump, while also taking home fourth in the 200 meter dash and anchoring the medaling 4x400 meter relay team. Cameron Seldon broke the school records in the 100 and 200 with 10.74 and 21.75 respectively. The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Antione Mills, MJ Bromley, Markiel Cockrell, and Cameron Seldon also took home the gold. Antione Mills took home third in the 100 meter dash with a big time PR. Grant Biddlecomb took seventh in the 400 meter dash. Jay Bea represented Northumberland well in the discus, as he did last year. Lawrence George placed thirteenth in the 300 meter hurdles. The boys 4x400 meter relay team of Grant Biddlecomb, Lawrence George, Antione Mills, and Kyle Dobyns took home 5th place.
Girls:
1) Auburn 96.50
2) Cumberland High School 87
3) Riverheads 49.50
4) George Wythe (Wytheville) 44
On the girls side, Camdin Sisk took home seventh in the mile. The girls 4x400 meter relay team of Sadie Blake, Sophia Ross, Camdin Sisk, and Layla Leo took home state runner-up with an 11 second personal record. The 4x800 meter relay team of Trinity Smith, Cassidy Lane, Sophia Sapanara, and Camdin Sisk placed ninth overall, just missing all-state honors. Deonna Hudnall placed ninth in the girls discus, making it to the state final. She just missed all-state honors. She also placed fourteenth in the shot put. Sophia Ross placed sixteenth in the long jump.